National Shippers Association, ASMATA, others converged in Anambra for leadership Summit

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Men and women of timbre and calibre who have excelled in their various fields of human endeavours, from Southeast and beyond, stormed Golden Tulip hotel GRA, Onitsha, Anambra State, for a one-day Summit, “Strong Africa BIZ CEOs Leadership and Stakeholders Summit,” themed, Creating Value Structured Leaders,” brainstormed on structured leadership as panacea to economic downturn.

Among the resource persons who delved into the theme included the Secretary General, National Shippers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Ijeoma Ezeasor, President General of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, Chief Executive Officer, Pinnacle Mama Properties and Estate Ltd/founder of Pinnacle Prevailing Ministry, Evang. Dr. Stella Paul, and CEO of Sure Treasure Foundation School, Fegge, Onitsha, Mrs. Juliet Nwosu.

Others were CEO, Goodness Fashion World, Akachukwu Joy Ifenyinwa, CEO Global Giant Property Investment Ltd, Asaba, Delta State, Sanity Bekky and CEO Emperor Sempire Development, Asaba, Chief Oranekwu Francis Chinedu.

Earlier in her address, the host and sponsor of the summit, Chioma Ifeanyichukwu, who doubles also as the MD, ‘His Presence Realty and founder of Strong Africa Biz Network, described Strong Africa as a dedicated Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, committed in creating value not only in Nigeria but globally.

“We have heard number of visionary speakers and top Government officials spoke to us in the past and we believe that true transformation begins with empowerment and our mission is to raise individuals who can create impact wherever they are.

“Putting CEOs here in this event is to inform us, to tell our people that if I can, you can, and we can start now,” she stated.

“I stand for good leadership and when there is no good leadership I exit. Leadership starts from a small circle to the big circle. If you can be a good leader in a small circle, you will be a good leader in the big circle.

“People are complaining about President Bola Tinubu’s, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and other leaders in their organizations but these people that complain much are people who can’t handle two people or a team,” she further disclosed.

Speaking at the event which was a role call of creme de la creme in manufacturing sector that witnessed captains of industries, importation and exportation icons and employers of labour in estate management and religious circles, in the Southeast and environs, the Shippers’ general scribe, Ezeasor, said the hallmark of the summit was for visionary leaders to know they need to be structured and follow innovations.

“They need to standardise whatever they are doing, be aware of technology innovation and competition that is coming and for us to know that there is nothing called local again rather we are talking about gloco, where the whole world is integrated.

“Where with an African continental free trade agreement, an Onitsha trader can trade with fifty something countries in Africa. So it is no longer local but global. The first advice I will give to a trader is education, audit their profits, improve on the people around them and themselves.

“It is not too late to go back to school, it is also time to bring back our children into our trade and culture that we have around here. We have so many things to structure around us, culture, business system, all we need to do is to standardise, document and spread the gospel across world.

“We have very fine structures with the Igba Boi scheme, it needs to be fine-tuned to be able to resilient the 21st century. If we continue to wait for government we will continue to be left behind.

“Unfortunately for us we don’t have the government that is visionary like in the other places of the world but that doesn’t mean we could continue to wait for the government,” she explained further.

“We always have structured systems in Onitsha, Enugu and Aba and that is why we did not collapse even with the Structural Adjustment prograne. Business activities collapsed across Africa but here in Onitsha, Nnewi, and Aba business continued to reclaim resilience.

“So we don’t need to wait for international partners and government, we must continue to build with the strenght we have within us,” the scribe stated.

In his contribution, the ASMATA PG, Anuna, recalled that he authored two books on Igba Boi (apprenticeship scheme), adding that he has learnt more things about leadership in the summit which will help him as a market leader in piloting the affairs of the traders.

” He agreed with other resource persons that a good leader is one who has passion for others and ready to assist when necessary and not selfish leaders who feel unconcerned when called upon during emergencies.

His words, “There is need to explain things to people to enable them have focus in what they do. The problem with an Igbo man is that he believes in seeing before he agrees. The present issue on taxation is still a problem to some people and they find it difficult to abide by the new tax law.

“If you can remember the Aba women riot of 1929 when they refused to pay tax to the government. That is same thing to the Igbo man but with time they will adjust,” he assured.

Speaking, CEO, Pinnacle Mama Property and Estate Ltd, Evang. Stella Paul said, “Leadership is not just by position, title, recognition but a lifestyle. Something you are doing even when people are seeing you or not. It is something you do to embrace others . So many things are expected from a good leader.

“Today in our society we have a lot of failed leaders and one thing that baffles me is that we shift the blame to people around us, workers and family when the failed leaders are architects of their own failures and masterminds.

“When you mention leadership, there is a whole lot in it, a leader should be able to sacrifice, ready to give listening ear to people around you, subordinates and supporters. He should possess that spirit of love because he is a leader, he should not be hot-tempered but have a resilient spirit. Have the ability to comport yourself and present wonderfully well out there as if nothing is bothering you,

“That is what makes you a great leader, you can’t attain a high level without being spiritual, this will help you to know one’s problem and how to solve it,” she explained.

In his speech, CEO of Emperor Sempire Development, Chinedu, expressed satisfaction with the summit and commended both the organizers and resource persons for their contributions towards leadership achievement.

He assured the implementation of all that was said at the summit adding that knowledge is power and urged all not to relent in moving the society forward.

The real estate management expert reiterated that he is already in humanitarian business by developing uninhabitable places to be habitable.

In their various remarks, CEO of Global Giant, Sani Bekky, CEO Goodness Fashion World, Akachukwu Joy Ifenyinwa and Juliet Nwosu, CEO Sure Treasure School described leadership as one who has passion, love and willingness to sacrifice self for others.

They paid glowing tribute to the organizer of the summit adding that she is an example of a good leader who has sacrificed herself for others and prayed God to continue to guide and protect her as she serves society.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2