NAF airstrikes hit terrorists, destroy hideout in Katsina

*As suspected herders kill 4 in fresh Benue attack

The Nigerian Air Force has carried out a precision airstrike on a terrorist enclave in Katsina, destroying a key hideout and neutralising several fighters.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

Ejodame said the operation was conducted on May 1 under the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, targeting a location within the Dan-Aji Forest in Faskari Local Government Area.

According to him, the target is a known logistics hub linked to a terrorist kingpin, Abasu Aiki, and his fighters operating across the Faskari, Kankara, and Funtua axis.

He said intelligence reports indicated renewed terrorist activities in the area, prompting the strike.

“NAF air assets identified armed terrorists on motorcycles alongside other fighters within the enclave and executed a coordinated strike on the location.

“Battle damage assessment confirmed that several terrorists were neutralised, while the logistics hub and associated structures were destroyed,” he said.

Ejodame added that the strike triggered explosions and widespread fires, further degrading the operational capacity of the group.

He said the operation had significantly disrupted terrorist movement and resupply in the area.

According to him, the development underscores the NAF’s commitment to denying terrorists safe havens and dismantling their operational networks.

However, suspected armed herders have reportedly killed four people in a fresh attack on Aila Odugheho in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident, according to a local source, happened on Sunday morning when the victims were said to be walking along the Aila Odugheho road to a nearby village.

A resident, who identified himself as Danny Uloko, told journalists in a telephone interview that the suspected herders ambushed the victims on their way to the community.

Uloko said, “The victims were walking along Aila Odugheho road to a nearby community when the Fulani herders ambushed them and killed them.”

He gave the names of the deceased as Ochefije Elijah Ojema, Igojuju Husaini, Odiya Ochowehi, and Ochoyoda Adejo.

The Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Melvin Ejeh, confirmed the attack, stating that four people were killed.

Ejeh said that due to the presence of security operatives in the area, armed herders now find it difficult to invade some of the communities but have resorted to ambush tactics.

“It is true the incident happened today (Sunday morning). Four of our people were killed.

“Because of the robust security strategies we have put in place in the communities, it is now difficult to attack and overrun any community in Agatu Local Government Area.

“Hence, they have resorted to ambush, which is more complex to confront. However, clearance operations are currently ongoing to rid the community forest of bandits,” he said.

Ejeh added that security agencies, including the Divisional Police Officer and local vigilantes, were already in the area carrying out clearance operations.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said she had yet to receive a report, noting that efforts to reach the Agatu Divisional Police Officer had been unsuccessful.

“I am yet to get the report because I have not been able to reach the DPO in Agatu,” she said.

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