Monarchs laud Tinubu, Oyetola over approval of 90km Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Traditional rulers from Osun West Senatorial District have commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, over the federal government’s approval of the reconstruction of the 90-kilometre Osogbo–Iwo–Ibadan road.

This is just as they endorsed President Tinubu’s reelection bid, stressing that his interventions, especially on the road, are a major breakthrough for economic and social connectivity in the region.

The monarchs, who gathered at the palace of the Oluwo of Iwoland, on Sunday, described the development as a historic milestone, marking a turning point in the decades-long struggle to rehabilitate the critical road linking Osun and Oyo states.

Speaking on behalf of other monarchs, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, described the federal government’s latest approval as a major relief that would boost economic activities, ease transportation challenges, and strengthen commercial ties between major cities such as Ibadan, Iwo, Osogbo, and Ede, as well as over 30 adjoining communities.

He said, “Recently, the road was taken over by the federal government and approved last Thursday 30th May, 2026 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at their Federal Executive meeting. It is expedient to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has chosen to put a smile on our faces by easing the transportation stress frequently face on the road. He has chosen to improve the economic and commercial interaction of two ancient and great states, Osun and Oyo.

He volunteered himself to launch a historical legacy and renew people’s hope.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has listened to us. When we needed him, he answered. The project is a challenge for all of us to answer when he calls, too. There is no more appropriate reward than to massively support his 2nd term re-election bid. He is our son. We should be proud of him. We should be advocates of his successes. He is our pride. We should lead a struggle for his renewed hope agenda. Let us blow the trumpet of his successes to our fellow traditional rulers.”

While commending Oyetola, he said the minister played a pivotal role in securing the federal government’s approval for the rehabilitation of the road.

He disclosed that two months ago, he received a call from Oyetola who had been monitoring his attention on the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan road since his enthronement, he informed me that he has told the president on need to approve the road.

He said, “Oyetola told me that he will talk to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that Federal Government will take over the road and ensure it is reconstructed. To the glory of Olodumare, the President approved the road just last Thursday.”

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