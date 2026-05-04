Modernizing and strengthening Nigeria’s education sector

For a country battling unemployment and produces no fewer than 600,000 graduates from its tertiary institutions annually, recent disclosure by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, that government would intensify efforts to align university education with market demands and evolving global trends that entails the scrapping of some courses as part of efforts to make graduates more relevant to themselves and the society as large is a positive step and didn’t come as a surprise to many.

Therefore, we strongly believe that the proposal which should be all encompassing, if well implemented after due engagement with states, education providers and other relevant stakeholders will go a long way to raising the nation’s teaching and learning standards, improve quality of her graduates from the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education as well as better equipped them to be competitive in the fast changing world’s digital revolution.

According to media reports, addressing some students of the University of Abuja, the Minister who was very blunt declared, “We are training you not to be job seekers. We are training you to be micro-entrepreneurs, mid-entrepreneurs, and large entrepreneurs. We will infuse what we call entrepreneurial incubation and entrepreneurial innovation business and incubation certification in your course. So, if you are doing a five-year course today, from day one, when you start, you will take those classes from year one to year five. So by the time you finish, you’re equipped to go and live in the world. We don’t want you all to finish and start looking for a job.”

However, cautioning the students to make deliberate choices about their academic paths, insisting that education must translate into tangible opportunities and dropping hints of what to expect, the minister elaborated: “We are phasing out some of these courses that are deceiving you, bringing you to school to learn things that we know won’t be needed…We are training you in market-relevant courses. And a lot of you, with due respect to you people doing social sciences, there are not going to be jobs for you in the future. And because of this, we are changing the kind of courses we do to be industry-relevant, market-relevant, so that by the time you are leaving, you should have a job ready for you. That is the way of the future.’’

Though Alausa didn’t provide details of the courses on the chopping block, it is clear to all that the federal government proposed overhauling of the tertiary education system if executed to the letter and adequately funded, would serve the common good especially given the fact that under the President Bola Tinubu administration, students in public tertiary institutions unlike in the past, now have the opportunity of directly accessing funds disbursed by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, to study courses of their choice.

It is note worthy that to bring the revolutionary proposal to fruition, the Ministry of Education has commenced discussions with vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts of the public higher institutions on details of equipping Nigerian undergraduates with necessary skills and knowledge that will enable them adequately prepare for future endeavours and possibly be self-employed in the increasing very competitive labor market.

Expectedly, the minister’s remarks stirred the hornet’s nest with some stakeholders in the university system, including the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, voicing concerns about the implications of the government’s plans, and insisting that it would cause more harm than good for the education system if hurriedly implemented.

For Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, of the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, rather than embark on outright scrapping of some courses, reform and not elimination, should guide any policy direction. “To my mind, what should be on the table is the evolution of courses to match current realities, not total scrapping. Education must adapt to changing times, but that adaptation should come through updating and modernising curricula, rather than discarding entire disciplines,” while academic programmes should reflect emerging trends such as automation, Artificial Intelligence, Internet and other innovations.

But there seems to be no basis for panic as the government hinted that it has began a reformation of curricula in order to integrate latest innovations such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) data science, and digital skills across all levels of education, from primary school to tertiary institutions, as part of a broader strategy to reposition Nigeria for global competitiveness.

Besides, a novel training known as the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business Incubation Certification, EPIC, will be made compulsory in all tertiary institutions by 2027 to ensuring that every graduate left school with entrepreneurial training, alongside academic qualifications that could transform him or her into employer of labour after graduation and mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. Technical and vocational training in addition to skills in areas such as data infrastructure and digital technology will also receive massive boost as part of Nigeria’s strategy not to lag behind in preparing its workforce for the future economy.

For this to be a reality, we advocate that both states and the federal government should raise their annual education spending to meet global benchmarks of between 15-20percent recommended by the United Nations Educational and Scientific Organization, UNESCO to pave the way for adequate execution of capital projects including the construction of modern technological laboratories, classrooms, purchase of computers and teaching aids.

Similarly, adequate funds should be allocated for the training and retraining of teachers and lecturers at the secondary and tertiary schools’ levels while enrollment in Nigerian tertiary institutions should be heavily skewed toward Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, STEM, as against social sciences and management courses. The existing trend had left millions of graduates unemployed every year with some of them taking to cybercrimes and other criminal activities while others are forced into riding motorcycles and tricycles to eke out a living.

But this is not to diminish the importance of fields like sociology, psychology, economics, and political science which experience has shown provide crucial insights into human behaviour and institutional dynamics as well as ensure that technological progress aligns with basic societal needs. We totally agree with the recent submission of the Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Majority Oji, that the future of work increasingly favours individuals with critical thinking, adaptability, and strong communication skills which is why social science graduates continue to thrive across sectors, often working alongside technical experts to translate innovation into real-world impact.

Again, there is an urgent need for increased investment in infrastructure, stronger institutional frameworks and policies that support innovation and professional growth while no stone should be left unturned in providing the enabling environment for industry to thrive in order to generate more employment and safeguarding lives and property and birth an economy that can absorb most of the skilled manpower that would be produced. This is the least expectation considering that the public sector alone can’t absorb all graduates into its workforce.

Significantly too, since education is in the Concurrent List in the 1999 Constitution as amended, the federal government should immediately convene an all stakeholders summit comprising representatives of states, councils, education providers, organized private sector, academic and teachers’ unions to audit the curricula of primary, secondary and tertiary institutions with a view to aligning same with emerging realities and digital transformation. In other words, there must be strong emphasis on modernizing and strengthening the curricula in all the institutions with the active involvement of all stakeholders to guarantee harmony in the sector thereafter.

As a further step, we demand that all existing courses in the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education should embrace the current digital realities so that their graduates can be competitive globally.

Such disciplines as medicine, engineering, architecture, and even social sciences should not be left out in the proposed upgrade in the national interest. This, in our view should be treated with the urgency it requires because it is not in the interest of both parents and students for the latter to have spent between four and six years in tertiary institutions and upon graduation be thrown into the labor market. As a nation, there must be a policy shift in the education system in favour of vocational training and updating current courses for them to have relevance in present time and in the future.

For a better society

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