Kwara 2027: Ex-Kwara APC chairman, Bolarinwa jostles to succeed Abdulrazaq

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kwara State, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, has picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the 2027 governorship election to succeed the incumbent Alhaji Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.

Expressing confidence about his chances while speaking with newsmen after securing the documants, Bolarinwa stated that every mandate belongs to the people, whose duty it was to entrust the authority to lead them upon politicians of their choice, through their votes.

He expressed optimism that the mandate to govern Kwara will be given to him and he pledged that the APC and the people of the state will not regret reposing their confidence in him to become the next governor.

“I pray and I wish that I will be the one that will succeed the equity Governor, Mallam Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, who has done his best, and who is continuing to do a good work for the state.

“Secondly, just in addition to what he might have done. It is my wish by the grace of God to enhance the quality of life, health conditions and find a way to make our people better than the way they are today.

“The situation is already becoming unbearable and most importantly, the issue of insecurity that has taken over the entire Kwara State. Kwara North, the area where I come from, most of the places are now deserted due to insecurity.

“There are so many humanitarian crises as a result of bandit attacks. This is one area that must be tackled and I want to say that it is going to be one of the first things that will top our agenda and after that all other things which are necessary to make life better for the people of the state will also be looked into.

“We are talking about agriculture, we would look at education, we would improve healthcare services, among others. I am assuring the people of the state that things will be better than what it is at the moment when we come into office,” he assured.

For a better society

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