Kunle Ahmed: Propelling insurance managers towards greater impacts

By KELVIN EGERUE (08023134970)

I relish in this saying that as is my thinking, so are my actions and experience of life. One can stretch this further by observing that only talent filled with humility is of real use to humanity.

Mr Kunle Ahmed who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Office of Axa Mansard Insurance Company is one person who believes that happiness is such great nourishment that it transforms a person from weak into powerful. Kunle Ahmed has through dint of hard work and willingness to make friends, professional colleagues and associates successful and accomplished become much stronger in character and dispositions. But there is something much more bigger, more challenging and more impactful about the roles and responsibilities of Kunle Ahmed and these are imbedded in his leadership roles and onerous assignments as the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association, a body which have survived so many turbulent times and circumstances as to stand tall today as the indefatigable shield and symbol of relevance for all licensed insurance companies in Nigeria.

The roles and interplay of NIA in shaping opinion, professional ethics and rules of engagement in insurance business have never been called to question. What have been of importance is the style and capacity of its various leadership at any given time to direct and indeed instigate the flow of the tide and this is where Kunle Ahmed’s leadership competences have come to stand him out as the typical servant-leader. Serving as the 26th Chairman of the NIA, an association which was founded in 1971, Kunle has had to bend backwards in thinking out better ways of attracting the patronage and loyalty of NIA member companies towards fostering greater industry cohesion thus abridging perceived gaps in the industry top of which is brand affinity.

Thus last week, Kunle Ahmed rolled out drums and laid the red carpets in honour of the past chairmen and former governing council members of the association in admittance of the impeccable truth that these men made the NIA in particular and the nation’s insurance industry in general what it is today; the dependable energy tank of the business, social and political as well as institutional existence. Insurance is that risk management mechanism which ensures for the survival and sustenance of all aspects of life and living, it is that system which encourages entrepreneurs and enterprises to make foray into the circle of uncertainties. Managers of the insurance industry profess trust and integrity. Kunle Ahmed is not lacking in any of these qualities. That Kunle chose to organize the NIA into honouring former chairmen and council members of the association at a grand reception April 30, 2026 presents him as a man of pure heart.

“This event is therefore significant because we are honouring individuals whose vision, dedication, and sacrifices were instrumental in the formation and growth of our Association. Their selflessness is further accentuated by the fact that no financial benefits accrue to any of you in the course of service, yet your contributions laid the foundation upon which we continue to build, and their legacy inspires us to aim higher and achieve more. It is therefore appropriate that we pause to recognise their invaluable roles.

“Since its establishment, the NIA has stood as the collective voice of our industry, championing professionalism, integrity, and innovation. Over these five and a half decades, we have made giant strides in strengthening the insurance sector, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and building public trust in the vital role insurance plays in national development”, Kunle Ahmed remarked.

It was indeed a thing of immense joy and great celebration when Kunle invited Olola Olabode Ogunlana for special recognition and presentation of award. Ogunlana’s presence at the event evoked much fun memories from a professional who has associated himself with the business of insurance in Nigeria for over 70 years. Olola Ogunlana is a founding member of the NIA.

Sir Ogala Osoka, current Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, Alhaji Mohammed Kari, GUS Wiggle, Oye Hassan-Odukale, Segun Balogun, Eddie Efekoha, Dan Okehi, PMG Soares, Tope Smart, Seun Ajayi, Mrs Yinka Adekoya, BOB Banjo, Ope Oredugba, Fola Daniel, Leo Akah, Valentine Ujumah and Peter Monye were on the list of honorees as was drafted by Kunle in active support from the secretariat staff of the NIA.

Also honoured are Mrs Folashade Joseph, Mrs Ukachi Orji, Ibidapo Balogun, Femi Oyetunji, Mohammad Aliko, Edwin Igbiti, Mrs Bola Odukale, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, Toye Odunsi, Tunde Hassan-Odukale , F K Lawal, Bode Opadokun, Bode Akinboye, Mrs Cecilia Osipitan as well as Sakiru Oyefeso. Rotimi Fashola, Akin Ogunbiyi, Wale Onaolapo, Teju Ogunjimi, Richard Borokini, Mrs Seyi Ifaturoti, Femi Okuniyi, Bala Zakariya’u, M O Bammeke, Godwin Alegieuno, Jacob Erabor, Gbenga Afolayan and Femi Asenuga also made the list of the people chosen by Kunle for honours. Not to be left out are Wole Oshin, Ganiyu Musa, Venerable O O Ladipo-Ajayi, O S Thomas, Oba J O Adetimehin, Adeyemo Adejumo, Enajemo Austin Isire and Dr Adetayo John Fishers.

For Kunle Ahmed, the time, resources and materials which went into the planning and execution of the event were worth the while considering the joy and satisfaction expressed by the awardees and the entire membership of the association.

Deputy Commissioner for Insurance Finance and Admin Mr Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon who stood in for the Commissioner for Insurance at the occasion, observed that every essence of the event were accomplished explaining that Kunle has instituted a some sort of contest for leaders of the other arms of the insurance industry comprising insurance brokers and Loss Adjusters. Successful leaders, he said, should be honoured if only to encourage the younger ones to do more.

Kunle is not a new comer in matters of the management of human and material resources considering the long number of years which he has invested in matters of human development. He is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London (CII) and achieved the qualification within one year of sitting for the examinations. He is also an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).

Kunle is also an alumnus of both IMD Switzerland and the Lagos Business School. Kunle currently serves on the board of companies and Pools across HMO, Oil & Gas, Academic, Computers, Industry Associations, and the Chamber of Commerce. He is a board member of AXA Mansard Health Limited, EMOCOM Computer Services Limited, a member of the Academic Board of the West African Insurance Institute (WAII) Gambia, Vice Chairman of Prudential Committee, Nigeria Insurers Committee, Board Member, Africa Oil & Gas Pool, Vice President, French Nigerian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FNCCI), National Bureau Chairman, ECOWAS Brown Card and Governing Council member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

He joined the Governing Council of the Nigeria Insurers Association in 2018 and served the Council in various capacities, including as Honorary Treasurer, Chairman of the Finance & Investment Committee, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the Association’s Technical Committee. He was unanimously elected the 26th Chairman of the Association on June 27, 2024. Kunle is a member of Ikoyi Club 1938 and Capital Club Lagos. For him, those who have worked hard to uplift standards and human endeavour deserve some measure of acknowledgement.

“As we look to the future, let us draw strength from our past. The achievements of the last 55 years are proof that with unity, resilience, and vision, we can continue to elevate our industry and make meaningful contributions to the growth of our nation. We have made quantum leaps, but there are still several bridges to climb and several rivers to cross”, he concluded.

For a better society

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