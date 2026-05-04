Hormuz crisis: India, Pakistan join countries seeking Nigeria’s oil

• Ojulari boasts of incremental output

Pakistan and India have joined other countries considering importing crude oil and refined petroleum products from Nigeria as disruptions in the Middle East threaten their traditional supply routes.

The increasing demand for Nigerian light sweet crude grades prized in the global market for high yield of transportation fuels forms part of a growing shift among Asian economies toward alternative energy sources.

Reports by Pakistan Today indicate that Islamabad is actively exploring supply arrangements with Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, as uncertainty continues to surround shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global trade.

The move comes amid prolonged tensions linked to Iran, which have led to the effective closure of the strait for several weeks, disrupting exports from key Gulf producers.

Pakistan, which relies on imports for more than 80 percent of its crude oil and refined fuel needs, has historically sourced most of its supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

With cargoes from these countries now facing logistical constraints, authorities are seeking alternative suppliers to avoid shortages and stabilize domestic energy markets.

The shift mirrors a broader trend among major Asian importers like India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has already increased its purchases of Nigerian crude as part of a diversification strategy aimed at reducing dependence on the Middle East.

Indian refiners have reportedly secured up to 60 days of supply by expanding sourcing from regions including Africa, where Nigeria has emerged as a key supplier.

Nigeria has moved to position itself as a reliable alternative, declaring readiness to meet rising international demand, supported by expectations of near-term production growth.

Speaking at the recent CERAWeek conference in Houston, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, said the country could increase oil output by approximately 100,000 barrels per day in the coming months.

Industry reports reviewed by Daily Champion indicate that Nigeria’s growth potential and existing export infrastructure are key factors attracting interest from new buyers seeking to diversify supply chains.

Official figures released by authorities in January show Nigeria’s oil production currently ranges between 1.6 million and 1.7 million barrels per day, reinforcing its standing as a leading producer on the continent and a viable supplier to global markets.

While Nigeria is a central focus, Pakistan is also pursuing additional options, inviting new tenders for liquefied natural gas as part of broader efforts to mitigate supply disruptions and ensure energy security.

The search for alternative suppliers highlights the vulnerability of countries heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil, particularly during periods of geopolitical instability affecting key transit routes.

For Nigeria, the evolving situation presents an opportunity to deepen its presence in Asian energy markets, using new buyers like Pakistan for strategic recalibration aimed at securing more resilient and diversified supply reach in the prevailing race for market share among producers.

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