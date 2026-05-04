Group delivers free healthcare, food to 1,500 women, children in Kano

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

No fewer than 1,500 women and children across Kano State have received free healthcare and nutritional support through a large-scale medical outreach organised by an Abuja-based group, known as the Women Leaders Support Advancement (WLSA), which targets vulnerable populations.

At a two-day outreach which took place at the Sharada Primary Healthcare Centre in Kano Municipal Council, beneficiaries were drawn from all 44 local government areas of the state.

Organizers stated that the aim was to bridge gaps in healthcare access for women, children, and the elderly.

Medical services provided during the outreach included free consultations, medications, diagnostic tests, and referrals for serious conditions.

Beneficiaries were also screened and treated for diabetes, hypertension, malaria, hepatitis, and syphilis, with HIV testing and counselling also offered.

Beyond healthcare, WLSA distributed food items, including immune boosters and nutrient-rich supplies, to support the overall well-being of participants. Organizers emphasised that nutrition and health care must go hand in hand to improve outcomes for families.

Speaking to newsmen on the event, WLSA National Coordinator Fauziya Buhari-Ado thanked the Kano State Government for its support and noted that strong collaboration with relevant agencies and partners was key to the success of the initiative.

Buhari-Ado described the outreach as a strategic intervention aligned with the state government’s development agenda, adding, “Today’s programme is more than an event; it is a promise to bridge gaps in healthcare access and restore dignity to our people.”

The National Coordinator also acknowledged the contributions of partners, including the Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, Chaya Hope Foundation, Muffins N Brownies, D’ MACE, Global Resources, Ramat Care Foundation, Everyday Gist, and Aminata Charity Foundation.

She added that investing in women and children’s health has a wider social impact. “Healthy women build strong families, and healthy children secure a brighter future for Kano State,” Buhari-Ado stated while also urging sustained partnerships to upscale the effort.

WLSA Founder, Madam Deborah Jan Hornecker and Co-Founder Maltilda Yilwatda, attended the outreach, noting that it was designed to complement state government efforts to enhance residents’ well-being.

Madam Deborah called on well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to key into the initiative to help the needy and vulnerable.

Deborah also disclosed that WLSA plans to expand the initiative nationwide and she expressed the group’s determination to reach all 36 states with similar interventions, stressing that collaborative action is needed to address healthcare gaps across Nigeria.

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Yusuf commended the intervention, stating that it was timely and impactful.

He said the choice of Sharada Primary Healthcare Centre was deliberate to ensure accessibility for targeted communities in dire need of medical attention.

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, represented by the Hakimin Sharada, Alhaji Bashir Mahe, expressed gratitude for the outreach. He noted that women and children, who form the majority of the population, stand to gain the most from such interventions.

Providing operational details, Director of Medical Services in Kano State, Shehu Abdullahi, said 64 medical personnel were deployed for the exercise.

The team included doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, technicians, and HIV counsellors, working alongside local volunteers.

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