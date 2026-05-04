FG warns Nigerians against fake diplomatic recruitment scam

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strong warning to the public over a fraudulent recruitment message circulating online, falsely claiming to offer employment into the Nigerian Diplomatic Service.

In a press release issued during the weekend, and signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Ministry categorically disowned the message, describing it as fake, misleading, and the work of fraudsters attempting to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

According to the statement, the fraudulent notice claimed that certain applicants have been shortlisted for diplomatic roles under the consular sections of Nigerian embassies abroad.

It further instructs recipients to make payments for the processing of a so-called “credence note” — a claim the Ministry firmly denied.

“The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that the communication is fake,” the statement read, emphasizing that Nigerian missions abroad are not conducting any recruitment exercise.

It stressed that recruitment into the Nigerian Foreign Service is not conducted through emails, WhatsApp messages, or unsolicited direct contact, noting all legitimate hiring processes are handled through official government channels, particularly the Federal Civil Service Commission Nigeria.

It also reiterated that no fees are required at any stage of recruitment or diplomatic postings, warning that any request for payment is a clear indicator of fraud.

The Ministry further noted that references in the fake message to security clearance by the Department of State Services Nigeria and attribution to its spokesperson were deliberate attempts to deceive the public.

Citizens who receive such messages have been advised to disregard them entirely and report the matter to relevant authorities, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and public protection, the Ministry urged Nigerians to verify information through its official communication channels and remain vigilant against recruitment scams.

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