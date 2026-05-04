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Education

Education Ministry names Veteran Journalist Ikharo Attah as Media Adviser to Minister Alausa

by Peter Anayo0110

 

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Federal Ministry of Education has unveiled the appointment of Ikharo Attah as Special Adviser on Media and Communication, serving in the office of the Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa.

The announcement was contained in an official statement released by Lanre Lamina, who serves as Special Adviser on Strategy and Implementation to the Minister.

According to the statement, the appointment formalized in a letter dated April 28, 2026, aligns with the Minister’s broader agenda to deepen public engagement, promote transparency, and strengthen communication around key reforms and initiatives within the education sector.

In his new capacity, Attah is expected to lead the development and execution of the Minister’s media and communication strategy. His role will span overseeing media relations, coordinating public messaging, managing digital and social media outreach, and ensuring a unified voice across all communication platforms.

He will also provide strategic counsel on high-level communications and play a central role in crisis communication efforts aimed at protecting and enhancing the Ministry’s public image.

Attah brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the media industry. He began his broadcasting career at DBN Television and currently works with Independent Television, where he advanced to the position of Manager of News and Current Affairs. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a seasoned and respected media practitioner.

In addition to his journalism career, Attah has contributed significantly to public service. He previously served as Chairman of the FCT Task Force on Traffic Decongestion in 2019 and later led the FCT Task Force on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols in 2020. In November 2021, he was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement within the FCT Administration, further solidifying his record in governance and public administration.

 

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