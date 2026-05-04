Coinage Fund Management secures SEC approval, positions to redefine wealth creation

COMFORT EKELEME

Coinage Fund Management Ltd (Coinage Fund), an Africa-focused investment management firm, has officially received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria to operate as a Fund/Portfolio Manager.

This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s mission to democratize access to professional wealth management and reshape the future of investment advisory across Nigeria and the broader African market.

With this regulatory green light, Coinage Fund is now fully licensed to deliver tailored investment and portfolio management solutions to a broad spectrum of clients, including high-net-worth individuals, mass affluent investors, emerging investors, institutions, and corporate organizations.

At the core of Coinage Fund’s proposition is a forward-looking investment philosophy that blends disciplined asset management, technology-enabled insights, and a deep commitment to client outcomes.

The firm enters the market at a time when the need for structured, professional investment management has never been more critical. Across Nigeria, a significant portion of individual and institutional capital remains underutilized or inefficiently allocated—often due to limited access to credible expertise and trusted advisory platforms.

Speaking to this gap, Board Chairman, Dr. Victor Gbenga Afolabi, emphasized the firm’s role as a catalyst for smarter capital deployment.

“Too many individuals and businesses leave capital idle or poorly managed due to limited access to the right expertise. We are here to change that,” he said.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Biodun Oke, described the approval as both a validation of the firm’s strategic direction and a launchpad for its long-term ambitions:

“At Coinage Fund Management Ltd, we are building Nigeria’s next generation of wealth and retirement future.

“We are committed to helping our clients achieve financial security, retirement readiness and sustainable wealth creation through ethical management practices, informed decision-making and a long-term investment philosophy,” he said.

Coinage Fund distinguishes itself through a combination of robust governance structures, strict regulatory compliance, and a client-first operating model. Backed by a team with over 50 years of combined industry experience, the firm leverages intelligent, technology-driven investment strategies to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns.

Beyond portfolio performance, the company is also advancing a broader agenda—building a financially literate and empowered investor base. Through continuous investor education, thought leadership, and advisory services, Coinage Fund aims to cultivate a new generation of “financially fit” individuals equipped to achieve long-term financial independence.

The SEC approval not only reinforces Coinage Fund’s credibility but also signals its readiness to partner with individuals and institutions seeking structured pathways to wealth creation in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

As the firm commences full operations, its focus remains clear: unlocking value, optimizing capital, and delivering sustainable financial outcomes for its clients.

For a better society

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