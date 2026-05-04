Christian, Nnedinma Oguoma, divine couple mark birthdays, a milestone of love, benevolence , impact

Hon. Chris and Mrs Nnedinma Oguoma.

With hearts overflowing with gratitude to God and deep pride, we join family, friends and well-wishers all over the globe to celebrate Hon. Christian Oguoma and his amiable wife, Mrs Nnedinma Oguoma as they mark their birthdays on 5th May 2026.

Hon Chris.We acknowledged the hand of God that has guided you and your wife, Nnedinma through these years. When the path was uncertain, He made the way. When the storms arose, He spoke peace.

Today, we celebrate not just another year in your exciting journeys of life but cheerful lovers who gives meaning, strength and warmth to our lives. You carry your strength with humility and your authority with grace.

Your life journey is a blueprint for a man of substance, encourager in the face of adversity and commitment to service, so also your wife Nnedinma, who has been given you the necessary support to achieve greatness.

Hon. Chris Oguoma is a graduate of Abia State University Uturu, a very successful business man and astute politician.

Hon. Christian Oguoma has proven himself to be a true trailblazer. He has shown exceptional leadership and foresight in all positions he held.

Hon. Oguoma, a grassroot politician was a former state secretary of Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, Imo State chapter. A former interim state secretary, All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State Chapter , former state vice chairman, APC, owerri zone. Former acting state chairman , All Progressive Congress, APC Imo State Chapter.

Mrs Nnedinma Oguoma is a graduate of Imo State University Owerri.The couple have shown exceptional leadership and foresight in building businesses that contribute to Nigeria ‘s growth. Their companies; Dinma Movie World, DMW, Integrated technical services Ltd and Scientech solutions Ltd have given jobs to thousands of Nigerians.

What truly set them apart is their hearts. They are deeply committed to uplifting others through their quiet but powerful acts of philanthropy.

They give not for recognition but out of genuine compassion leaving behind a legacy that speaks louder than words.

Hon. Chris Oguoma, and Nnedinma Oguoma are couples with a difference, highly respected and loved because of their philanthropy. They are blessed with cerebral and noble children.

As you mark this milestone, we pray for your continued joy, good health and divine blessing. May the Lord cloth Chris and Nnedinma with fresh oil and strength.May you enjoy many many years of impactful life. You shall continually rejoice over the works of your hands and your light will ever be brighter.Wishing the couple continued strength, good health and success in all your endeavors. Congratulations, Hon.and Mrs Chris Oguoma.

For a better society

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