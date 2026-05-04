Access Holdings delivers over ₦1trn PBT, signals strategic shift from scale to value

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Holdings Plc has released its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

This marks a significant turning point in its corporate journey as it shifts from a growth model defined by scale to one increasingly anchored on value creation, efficiency, and earnings quality.

According to the result, the Group delivered a resilient performance during the year, navigating a transitional operating environment while demonstrating the strength of its franchise and the robustness of the governance structures it has built over time.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) crossed the ₦1 trillion mark for the first time, rising to ₦1.01 trillion, a 16.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

This milestone underscores the Group’s steady progression toward becoming a high-performing and resilient financial institution.

Net interest income rose to ₦1.36 trillion, while net fees and commission income recorded a particularly strong growth of 40.9 per cent to ₦585.1 billion, reflecting increasing diversification in revenue streams.

Overall operating income after impairment grew by 23.9 per cent to ₦3.17 trillion.

At the same time, the Group improved its cost discipline, with its cost-to-income ratio declining to 51.7 per cent from 56.7 per cent in 2024.

Returns also remained solid, with return on average equity at 18.4 per cent and return on average assets at 1.6 per cent, reinforcing the quality of earnings delivered during the year. Commenting on the results,

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Innocent C. Ike, said: “Our 2025 performance reflects both the resilience of the Access franchise and the strength of the institution we have built over time.

“Despite a dynamic operating environment, we delivered strong earnings supported by diversified income streams, disciplined execution, and a continued focus on balance sheet optimisation.

“We have now entered a more deliberate optimisation phase, with a stronger emphasis on returns on capital, earnings quality, and long-term value creation,” he added.

The balance sheet also recorded significant expansion, driven by strong deposit mobilisation and sustained customer confidence.

Total assets increased by 24.3 per cent to ₦51.57 trillion, while customer deposits grew by 53.4 per cent to ₦34.56 trillion.

Shareholders’ funds rose by 15 per cent to ₦4.33 trillion, reflecting both retained earnings and continued investor confidence in the institution.

This growth highlights not only the scale of the Group’s operations but also the deepening trust of customers, counterparties, and investors.

The operating environment during the year showed signs of gradual improvement, which supported performance.

Nigeria’s economic growth strengthened to about 3.9 per cent,

inflation moderated from elevated 2024 levels, and foreign exchange reserves rose above $45 billion.

The NGX All Share Index gained over 51 per cent during the year, reflecting renewed investor confidence and stronger capital market activity.

These developments contributed to improved capital flows and a more supportive backdrop for financial institutions.

While banking remains the core earnings driver, contributing about 97 per cent of total revenue, the Group continues to make measured progress in diversifying its income base.

Its investment management and insurance businesses, including Access ARM Pensions and Access Insurance Brokers, provide stable and recurring income streams, while technology-led platforms such as Oxygen X Finance and Hydrogen Payment Services are strengthening its position in the digital financial services landscape.

The Group’s strategic direction is now increasingly defined by a shift from scale to value. Having built scale across markets and segments, management is focusing more deliberately on improving returns on capital, enhancing earnings quality and deepening cost discipline.

This transition reflects a clear objective to build a more valuable institution capable of delivering consistent and resilient returns over the long term.

Looking ahead, Access Holdings expects macroeconomic conditions to continue stabilising, creating opportunities for credit expansion, increased transaction volumes, and higher levels of activity across the financial system.

The Group intends to maintain its focus on disciplined execution, improved capital efficiency, and sustainable growth across its diversified platform.Ike noted: “Africa remains one of the most compelling long-term growth frontiers globally.

“Our role is not only to participate in that growth, but to help shape and finance it.“At Access Holdings, we have built an institution designed to endure, anchored on strong governance, disciplined execution, and a clear strategic direction.

“Our focus remains on delivering consistent, high-quality, risk-adjusted returns while building a financial institution that will stand the test of time,”

For a better society

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