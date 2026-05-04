2027: ADC suffers setback as Peter Oi, Kwanbkwaso dump party, cite recurring disputes

Analyst blames implosion on Atiku’s unbridled ambition, party releases timetable for primaries

Kwankwaso in talks with NDC, PRP as Bala presses on with legal battle

We must resist APC’s one-party plan – Lagos ADC

APC mocks Obi over exit, says he wants free presidential ticket

CYRIL MBAH, CHINWE ODITA, Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor, COSMAS CHUKWU with Agency report

Despite Supreme Court’s judgment on Friday restoring the David Mark-led National Working Committee, NWC of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has announced his resignation from the party, citing worsening internal crises within the party and broader national challenges.

In a statement shared on Sunday on X, Obi said his decision followed deep personal reflection and “silent pains” he had been carrying while navigating Nigeria’s political environment.

He described the country’s system as increasingly toxic, saying it had become marked by intimidation, insecurity, suspicion, and discouragement, which he argued often undermines sincere public service.

“We now live in an environment that has become increasingly toxic, where the system that should protect and create opportunities often works against the people,” he said.

Obi also said he had been subjected to unfair criticism and internal pressure within political spaces he previously joined in search of solidarity and reform-minded leadership.

“Some who publicly identify with you privately distance themselves or join in unfair criticism,” he stated, adding that humility is often misinterpreted as weakness in Nigeria’s political culture.

He clarified that his departure from the ADC was not due to personal issues with the party leadership, including former Senate President David Mark or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both of whom he said he continues to respect.

According to him, his decision was driven by what he described as the infiltration of unresolved political conflicts and recurring legal and internal disputes that have distracted the party from national issues.

“Let me state clearly: my decision to leave the ADC is not because our highly respected Chairman, Senator David Mark, treated me badly, nor because my leader and elder brother, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or any other respected leaders did anything personally wrong to me. I will continue to respect them.

“However, the same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC, with endless court cases, internal battles, suspicion, and division, instead of focusing on deeper national problems and playing politics built more on control and exclusion than on service and nation-building,” he said.

Obi said he has no personal desperation for political office, stressing that his focus remains on national welfare rather than positions.

“I am not desperate to be President, Vice President or Senate President. I am desperate to see a Nigeria where people can live in dignity, without hunger, fear, or displacement,” he said.

Despite leaving the party, Obi reaffirmed his belief in a better Nigeria, insisting that competent and compassionate leadership remains possible.

“A new Nigeria is possible,” he declared.

Earlier, a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said no final decision has been taken regarding his political future or that of his associates.

The ADC chieftain, however, admitted that he is currently consulting with leaders of the National Democratic Congress and the Peoples Redemption Party.

Kwankwaso made this known in a statement shared on his X account on Saturday.

He wrote, “We have noted recent media reports and discussions suggesting a possible realignment within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to the current challenges facing the party.

“In light of the misleading narratives in the public domain, I wish to state categorically that no final decision has been taken regarding my political future or that of my political associates.”

He noted that the recent Supreme Court’s judgment affirmed the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee but returned aspects of the matter to the high court, leaving the party in a difficult position.

“The recent Supreme Court judgment, while affirming the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC), also remitted the matter back to the High Court. This has left the party in a precarious position,” he said.

According to him, a separate ruling by the Federal High Court had also invalidated the party’s recent convention, while the Attorney General of the Federation had applied for the deregistration of the ADC.

Kwankwaso said the challenges mirrored the legal issues that earlier forced him and his supporters out of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

“In addition, the Federal High Court has recently ruled to delegitimise the party’s recent convention. The Attorney General of the Federation has also strangely applied to a Federal High Court to deregister the ADC.

“We left the NNPP due to externally influenced legal problems that made our stay perilous. The ADC has now been also forced into this difficulty,” he added.

He disclosed that consultations had begun with leaders of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Peoples Redemption Party, PRP and others to determine the best path forward.

“Consequently, like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations — including with leaders from the NDC, PRP and others to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall announce our decision in the soonest possible time,” he added.

On the 2027 presidential race, Kwankwaso said he had neither declared interest in contesting nor endorsed any aspirant.

He also explained that his absence from two recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments, which he had communicated to party leaders.

“Furthermore, the ADC is yet to zone its presidential ticket or take any decision on a candidate. I have therefore neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant. All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded.

“My absence from the two recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments. I promptly communicated my apologies to the party leadership.

“We shall continue to engage constructively at all levels. Any definitive position on our political direction will be communicated formally through official channels at the appropriate time,” he said.

In his reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Felix Morka, has criticised Obi, following his resignation from ADC.

Morka, in a post shared on X on Sunday, described Obi as a “political rolling stone,” accusing him of moving between parties in search of an easy presidential ticket.

“Peter Obi, a political rolling stone that gathers no moss… roaming again in search of free, uncontested, unchallenged presidential ticket… never willing to remain to build any party,” he wrote.

He further alleged that Obi prefers a path to power that does not involve internal party contest.

“He fantasises to be president on a ticket delivered only on a platter of gold… APGA – PDP – LP – ADC on to NDC,” Morka added.

The APC spokesman concluded by describing the former Anambra State governor as a “political drifter.”

“Fare thee well, Nigeria’s inconsolable political drifter,” he said.

Also speaking on the issue, ADC chairman in Lagos, Mr. George Ashiru, observed that it would have been nice if Obi and Kwankwaso remained in ADC

Ashiru stated this while speaking with Daily Champion on telephone, noting that the Ibadan summit of opposition parties there was a resolve that all parties would work towards presenting a single consensus presidential candidate.

Going further, he said, “it was good to spread tentacles, especially with what is currently being witnessed in the country where the ruling party is actively engaged in destabilising opposition parties.

“If they destabilise one party, it’s good to have another one to move to quickly. What matters is to resist all machinations of the APC to foist a one- party democracy on Nigerians.”

On his part, Mr. Charles Ajaegbu, an Economist and legal luminary blamed Atiku’s unbridled ambition responsible for Obi and possibly Kwankwaso’s departure from ADC.

“I thought ADC had found a perfect match in Obi/Kwankwaso because both have clean records of no corruption.

“It’s a pity because it means we all have to endure another four years of APC.”

Meanwhile, ADC, has officially released its 2026 primary elections timetable.

Thai was disclosed in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Sunday.

It reads, “The timetable reflects our party’s commitment to internal democracy, orderliness, and full compliance with electoral guidelines.

“The sale of nomination forms will take place from May 5 to May 10, 2026, while the submission of completed forms is scheduled for May 11 to May 13, 2026.

“Screening of aspirants will take place from May 14 to May 15, 2026, followed by the publication of screening results on May 17, 2026.

“Appeals will be heard between May 18 and May 19, 2026, with the final list of cleared aspirants to be released on May 20, 2026.

“Primary elections will commence on May 21, 2026, with elections for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats holding simultaneously at the ward level. The Governorship primaries will take place on May 22, 2026, while the Presidential Primary is scheduled for May 25, 2026.

“This will be followed by a meeting of the National Executive Committee on May 26, 2026, and the Special National Convention on May 27, 2026, where final ratifications will be made.

“In line with our commitment to inclusivity and broad participation, we have also approved a structured fee regime for nomination forms across all elective positions. The presidential nomination form is pegged at N100 million, governorship at N50 million, Senate at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million, and State House of Assembly at N3 million.

“To encourage wider participation, we have introduced concessional rates, offering a 50 percent discount for youths and a 25 percent discount for women and persons with disabilities,” it reads

The party urges all members, stakeholders, and aspirants to adhere strictly to the outlined schedule and guidelines.

However, the factional Chairman of the ADC, Nafi’u Bala, has denied a publication claiming he expressed regret over his involvement in the party’s internal crisis and alleged that his life was under threat.

Bala, who was the ADC’s 2023 governorship candidate in Gombe, was reacting to a report that his life was in danger.

He was quoted as saying that he never anticipated the level of fallout that followed the political disagreements within the party, insisting that the situation had escalated beyond control.

“I regret my role in the ADC crises. I did not know it would reach this level. My life is in danger,” he was quoted as saying.

In a statement released on Sunday, Bala described the report as “false, malicious, and deliberately crafted to damage my integrity,” stressing that he neither granted any interview nor authorised anyone to speak on his behalf regarding the issue.

He explained that his actions within the party strictly followed due process after the resignation of the former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, on July 2, 2025.

According to him, any suggestion that he expressed regret or attempted to distance himself from the leadership dispute is entirely untrue.

“I have not instructed anyone, including the individual mentioned in the publication, to make statements on my behalf. Such claims should be disregarded,” Bala stated.

He also dismissed reports suggesting threats to his life or that of his family, describing them as baseless and intended to stir public sympathy while undermining his position.

Addressing claims linking Leke Abejide to the controversy, Bala said he neither accused the lawmaker of abandonment nor inducement, adding that efforts to involve him in the narrative were misleading.

He, however, acknowledged Abejide’s departure from the party as a significant loss and noted that his contributions to the ADC’s growth remain appreciated.

Bala reaffirmed his commitment to seeking justice through the courts, emphasising that the matter is currently before the Federal High Court. He maintained that he has no intention of withdrawing the case or pursuing an out-of-court settlement.

“My position is not driven by personal gain or political compensation but is firmly rooted in the ADC constitution, particularly Articles 8(2) and 9(4),” he said.

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