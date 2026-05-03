Plateau workers demand solution to end insecurity, hardship

—As Mutfwang assures improved welfare package

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The organized Labour under the aegis of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Plateau State chapter has tasked the government to fashion out a workable solution to address the menace of insecurity and hardship.

The Labour Union raised the alarm over the non-implementation of the 2024 national minimum wage act in several Nigerian States including state Government Houses who have deliberately refused to do so.

NLC chairman in Plateau, Comrade Eugene Manji alongside TUC counterpart, Comrade Kenneth Shammah, made the statement during workers’ day 2026 celebration tagged”insecurity, poverty-bane of decent work”.

Comrade Manji said the theme is not just a slogan but a lived reality, as he raised some fundamental questions which include: “How can we speak of decent work when a worker must not navigate live-threatening routes to get to their office? How can we celebrate dignity in labor when a full month’s salary cannot buy a week’s worth of food?

“We must realise that insecurity and poverty are not just challenges- they are structural barriers that make the very concept of decent work impossible.

“We call on all stakeholders to treat security as a prerequisite for industry and a living wage as a non-negotiable right”, Manji declared.

He further acknowledged that the Plateau State Government and the organized Labour have negotiated and implemented the national minimum wage Act 2024 except for some few areas where correction needs to be done.

According to him, “therefore, the key aspects of the 2026 may Day is the conduct of street rallies, focus on defaulting states, context of inflation and wage review and demand for accountability in governance.

“With the somersaulting fall and increasing devaluation of the Naira/Dollar, there is no doubt that the 2024 minimum wage has become unrealistic, exerting more pressure on workers than taking care of their bills hence the urgent need for another review that will take care of the existing economic realities been faced by workers and citizens in the country”, the NLC chairman added.

However, Governor Caleb Mutfwang assured that his administration will continue to place high premium on the workers welfare both serving and retired.

Governor Mutfwang, represented by the deputy, Josephine Piyo said the administration has taken decisive action to address the long-standing issue of unpaid entitlements.

“We have made substantial progress in the offsetting of the backlog of gratuities, bringing relief and dignity to our retired workers who have served the State faithfully.

“While we acknowledge that more remains to be done, we are committed to ensuring that no retiree is left behind”, Piyo mentioned.

Head of civil service Plateau State, Stephen Pam Gadong, harps governor Mutfwang’s open door policy aimed at deepening a robust collaboration between the government and Labour Unions as the governor donated 4-brand new 18- seater buses to the workforce.

Meanwhile, the representative of civil society, Comrade Steve Aluko emphasized that beyond”usual and mere-empty promised, the government should take urgent action in addressing security of lives and properties and also the energy crisis.”

For a better society

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