Ooni installs Amosun’s wife as Yeye Moremi Oodua

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has installed the wife of former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Mrs Olufunsho Amosun as the Yeye Moremi Oodua of the Source.

The chieftaincy title installation, held on Saturday at the palace of the Ooni, coincides with the 60th birthday anniversary of Mrs Amosun.

Speaking at the installation, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, called for greater unity among the Yoruba people, declaring that cultural identity must transcend political affiliations.

He said, “The Yeye Moremi Oodua of the Source is newly installed, and we also wish to say happy birthday and many happy returns in good health, as well as continued service to our nation and humanity.

“Today at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife, this is Yorubaland, where there is nothing like APC or PDP; we are all together. This is what we should strive for in the interest of the Yoruba nation, which this new chieftaincy title represents. If you can gather us all here, it means there is hope for Yorubaland.”

In her remarks, Mrs Amosun while expressing happiness for the honour, pledged to dedicate her new traditional title to service, compassion, and humanity.

She said, “I will not take this title not with levity or frivolity. I fully comprehend that the recognition comes responsibility, and understand this honor is a call to higher service to humanity.

“I Yeye Moremi Ooduaa therefore, pledge to purposefully carry this title with dignity, compassion, empathy and humility, in total submission to God’s will, I pray for the wisdom required to excel in this role, enablement, to make impact and grace, to leave a plethora of good legacies worthy of the honor bestowed upon me by the Arole.”

Earlier, the Oba Ogunwusi, said the title of Yeye Moremi Oodua of the Source carries historical significance and celebrates Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun’s life of impact.

He prayed for Mrs Amosun while commending her for her philanthropic roles in Yorubaland.

The event recorded the presence of husband of the chieftaincy title holder and former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and other dignitaries from across Yorubaland.

Other top personalities at the event included former Governor of Lagos State, Raji Fasola, Senator Gbenga Daniel, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority of Nigeria, Gbenga Asafa, billionaire tycoon, Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, cultural leaders and other other notable personalities.

For a better society

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