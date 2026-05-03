Oborevwori tasks 8,362 DELSU graduates on self-reliance, says era of automatic jobs over

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

ABRAKA – Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has issued a stark warning to the 8,362 graduates produced by the four state-owned universities this academic session, declaring that the era of expecting automatic employment after graduation has passed.

Governor Oborevwori made the declaration on Saturday during the 18th Convocation Ceremony of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, where he noted that the sheer volume of degree holders now demands a radical shift in mindset towards creativity and job creation.

Represented by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Ph.D., the Governor used the convocation’s graduation data to underscore his point. While DELSU alone graduated 5,109 students across its first degree, diploma and affiliation programmes, the combined total from all four universities in Delta stood at 8,362.

“Convocation is not merely a ceremony; it is both the culmination of years of discipline and hard work, and the gateway to new opportunities and responsibilities,” the Governor said. “The modern economy rewards innovation, creativity, and adaptability. Our institutions must continue to reform their curricula to reflect contemporary realities, with greater emphasis on entrepreneurship.”

He further called on university administrations to expand their internal revenue bases and appealed to alumni and corporate bodies to partner with the government in funding education, saying the task of sustaining excellence must be “a collective response.”

In his address, DELSU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Asagba, celebrated 107 First Class graduates among the 5,109 first degree graduands.

He also lauded the state government for unprecedented financial interventions, including the payment of billions of naira in medical allowance arrears.

A breakdown of postgraduate awards showed 181 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, 477 Master’s Degrees, eight Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and 205 Postgraduate Diplomas.

The university also conferred 904 Diplomas and 159 Affiliation Programme certificates.

For a better society

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