NUPRC, NLNG deepen collaboration to increase gas production

UGO AMADI

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyewa Eyesan, has reaffirmed the NUPRC’s commitment to enabling a business-friendly environment and advancing the Federal Government’s gas agenda.

The CCE reaffirmed this commitment during a recent courtesy visit by the Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Adeleye Falade.

Receiving the NLNG delegation, Eyesan described the visit as timely, noting that the Commission has, since December, accelerated reforms to align regulatory processes as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“We are deliberately repositioning the Commission as a business enabler,” she said, adding “Through our monthly stakeholder engagements, we X-ray industry performance and resolve issues proactively to ensure they do not escalate.”

The NUPRC boss restated the administration’s responsiveness to the oil and gas sector, linking it to improved investor confidence and increased final investment decisions.

Eyesan added that “the Decade of Gas is not aspirational; it is a practical framework for expanding domestic utilisation while strengthening export capacity.”

Calling for deeper industry alignment, she said, “As government continues to be responsive, operators must demonstrate reciprocity through performance, compliance, and investment discipline.”

In his remarks, the NLNG Managing Director stressed the centrality of upstream collaboration to sustaining gas supply.

Falade highlighted NLNG’s domestic LPG strategy as a deliberate market-shaping intervention.

“Today, 100 percent of our LPG production is dedicated to the domestic market—not due to reduced output, but because demand has expanded significantly,” he said.

Looking ahead, he noted that “Train 7, expected to come on stream next year, will increase our production capacity by about 35 percent, positioning us to scale both domestic supply and export volumes.”

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Nigerian Ports handle 19,014 containers in three months

Container throughput at the nation’s seaports have soared to 19,014 in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

This represents an astounding increase of 9,292 containers compared to the previous year’s count of 9,722, translating to a growth rate of 95.58%.

This unprecedented surge in container handling not only highlights the growing efficiency of Nigerian ports but also underscores their potential as pivotal trade gateways in West Africa.

As the country positions itself as a key maritime hub, the spotlight will remain on how these developments will shape Nigeria’s economic future and its role in international commerce.