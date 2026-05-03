32.1 C
Lagos
May 3, 2026
Trending now

Oil prices hit 4-year high on middle east conflict: Nigeria eyes windfall…

Dangote ATK price disclosure will ensure compliance, ease aviation cost – NMDPRA

Sudan Rejects Nigeria’s Oranto Petroleum bid to renew oil deal

NUPRC, NLNG deepen collaboration to increase gas production

Nigeria strikes gas gold: 500 Million SCF unlock to power industrial revolution

Ingentia Energies to boost Nigeria’s oil production, targets 30,000bpd by 2030

Dangote group slams false claims on refinery financing, ‘Rift’ with Elumelu

Konga Launches Tech Month Campaign with Exclusive Offers

David Ogbueli and Unseen Architecture of Global Transformation

Breaking:  Realignment begins as Bauchi Gov defects to APM

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

NUPRC, NLNG deepen collaboration to increase gas production

by Editor0139

UGO AMADI

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyewa Eyesan, has reaffirmed the NUPRC’s commitment to enabling a business-friendly environment and advancing the Federal Government’s gas agenda.

 

The CCE reaffirmed this commitment during a recent courtesy visit by the Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Adeleye Falade.

 

Receiving the NLNG delegation, Eyesan described the visit as timely, noting that the Commission has, since December, accelerated reforms to align regulatory processes as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

 

“We are deliberately repositioning the Commission as a business enabler,” she said, adding “Through our monthly stakeholder engagements, we X-ray industry performance and resolve issues proactively to ensure they do not escalate.”

 

The NUPRC boss restated the administration’s responsiveness to the oil and gas sector, linking it to improved investor confidence and increased final investment decisions.

 

Eyesan added that “the Decade of Gas is not aspirational; it is a practical framework for expanding domestic utilisation while strengthening export capacity.”

 

Calling for deeper industry alignment, she said, “As government continues to be responsive, operators must demonstrate reciprocity through performance, compliance, and investment discipline.”

 

In his remarks, the NLNG Managing Director stressed the centrality of upstream collaboration to sustaining gas supply.

 

Falade highlighted NLNG’s domestic LPG strategy as a deliberate market-shaping intervention.

 

“Today, 100 percent of our LPG production is dedicated to the domestic market—not due to reduced output, but because demand has expanded significantly,” he said.

 

Looking ahead, he noted that “Train 7, expected to come on stream next year, will increase our production capacity by about 35 percent, positioning us to scale both domestic supply and export volumes.”

 

 

 

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

Nigerian Ports handle 19,014 containers in three months

 

 

 

Container throughput at the nation’s seaports have soared to 19,014 in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

 

 

 

This represents an astounding increase of 9,292 containers compared to the previous year’s count of 9,722, translating to a growth rate of 95.58%.

 

 

 

This unprecedented surge in container handling not only highlights the growing efficiency of Nigerian ports but also underscores their potential as pivotal trade gateways in West Africa.

 

 

 

As the country positions itself as a key maritime hub, the spotlight will remain on how these developments will shape Nigeria’s economic future and its role in international commerce.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Eterna Plc Boss, Olumide Adeosun says infrastructure, security of investment, technology and safety are key to sustainable downstream sector

Editor

Lagos Targets 6 Gigawatts In Three-Year Ambitious Clean Energy Plan

Editor

Ekpo assures on improved gas supply for power sector as FG approves payment of N185bn gas legacy debt

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomiptv satın alMadridbetMadridbetmadridbetmeritbetjojobetpusulabetMarsbahis GirişCasibom GirişJojobetholiganbetcasinoroyalHoliganbet Girişholiganbet girişmeritbet