Nigeria strikes gas gold: 500 Million SCF unlock to power industrial revolution

.As the OB3 — 127km pipeline is redefining Nigeria’s energy future

UGO AMADI

Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas” initiative just hit a massive gear. NNPC Limited has officially conquered the technically gruelling River Niger crossing for the 130km Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline, a move set to flood the domestic market with 500 million standard cubic feet (scf) of gas.

For years, the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Gas Pipeline — OB3 — was Nigeria’s most expensive unfinished sentence in gas infrastructure. A 48-inch, 127km line designed to link the gas-rich East to demand centers in the West, it stalled at the River Niger. Twice.

Interestingly, the successful crossing of the River Niger is a massive “monkey off the back” for Nigeria’s energy sector. After a decade of technical setbacks and difficult terrain, NNPCL and NGIC have finally bridged the gap that kept the Eastern and Western gas grids isolated from each other.

Engineers from NNPC Limited and its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGiC), have completed the River Niger crossing — the most technically complex section of OB3. With that, Nigeria’s $2.8 billion gas superhighway is finally within reach of delivery.

Why OB3 matters: the missing link

OB3 is not just another pipeline. It is the backbone of Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas.” The line will transport 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day from the Obiafu/Obrikom fields in Rivers State to Oben in Edo State, connecting to the existing ELPS network and feeding power plants, industries, and homes across Lagos, Ogun, and the Southwest. Without OB3, Nigeria’s gas has been like crude without a port — stranded. “We have the reserves, we have the demand. OB3 is the bridge,” says an NNPC Limited executive.

Remarkably, crossing the River Niger was OB3’s nightmare. High water currents, unstable soil, and security risks halted work for years. Previous attempts failed. This time, NNPCL/NGiC deployed Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) and advanced welding techniques, working 24/7 with Nigerian contractors and global specialists. The result: a seamless 1.6km crossing under the riverbed, completed without incident. “It’s a world-class feat by Nigerian engineers,” says an NGiC project lead. “We proved local capacity can deliver complex infrastructure.”

It is expedient to note that , since NNPC transitioned to a limited liability company, the pace on OB3 has shifted. Group CEO Mele Kyari made OB3 a top KPI. NGiC, carved out to focus solely on gas infrastructure, took ownership. The numbers tell the story: Over 97% of OB3 is now welded.

Compressor stations are at the commissioning stage. Line-pipe laying on the final segments is ongoing. Full commercial operation is targeted for Q4 2026.

Energy pundits explains that when operational, OB3 will: Unlock 3.5GW of power: Enough to light 3 million homes. Feed industry: Supply feedstock to fertilizer, petrochemical, and manufacturing hubs.

Support NLNG Train 7 and future FLNG projects. Cut flaring: Monetize gas currently wasted at wellheads. The Ministry of Petroleum Resources estimates OB3 could add $20 billion to GDP annually and create 500,000 jobs across the value chain.

The Bigger Picture: NNPCL’s Gas Agenda

However, OB3 is not standalone. It sits inside NNPC Limited’s gas masterplan: AKK Pipeline to the North, ANOH Gas Plant, expansion of ELPS, and new gas-based industrial parks. “Gas is Nigeria’s transition fuel and industrial fuel,” says Engr. Bashir Ojulari, NNPC GCEO. “OB3 proves we can build. Now we must deliver and democratize access.” THE BOTTOM LINE

Analyst explains why this specific delivery is the turning point for the Decade of Gas: Before this, gas stranded in the East couldn’t reach the hungry industrial clusters in the West or the North. The OB3 pipeline is the “superhighway” that connects supply to demand.

The 2km Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) under the River Niger was the ultimate bottleneck. Its completion proves that NNPCL can now execute high-complexity sub-surface engineering locally.

They affirmed that with the crossing done, an extra 500MMscf/d is hitting the grid almost immediately. That’s enough to significantly boost power generation and stabilize industrial feedstock. This milestone is the prerequisite for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline. Without OB3’s gas, the AKK would have been a “pipe to nowhere”; now, the North’s industrial revival is genuinely viable.

Interestingly, the Honourable Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo , described the achievement as a pivotal advancement in Nigeria’s gas infrastructure development.

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‎Ekpo stated that the successful execution of this technically complex crossing—delivered using advanced horizontal directional drilling technology—unlocks the full potential of the OB3 Pipeline, a strategic national asset with the capacity to transport up to 2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day. This, he noted, will strengthen gas supply reliability while supporting power generation and industrial growth.

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‎The Minister hailed the feat as a major boost to the Decade of Gas initiative and a concrete step towards advancing Mr. President’s “Gas to Prosperity: Renewed Hope Agenda” particularly by enabling the interconnection of Nigeria’s gas networks and accelerating the delivery of gas to domestic and industrial users.

‎ He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working with NNPC Limited and industry stakeholders to accelerate gas infrastructure development and fully harness Nigeria’s gas resources for sustainable economic growth and national energy security.

Commending the achievement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described the milestone as a testament to disciplined execution and technical excellence.

According to him, “The completion of the OB3 River Niger Crossing is a defining milestone for Nigeria’s gas infrastructure and a clear demonstration of what disciplined execution and sustained commitment to excellence can deliver. By successfully traversing one of the most technically challenging sections of the project, we have unlocked a critical link that will enhance gas supply reliability, deepen domestic utilisation, and support power generation and industrial growth across the country.”

Engr. Ojulari noted that the achievement builds on NNPC Limited’s growing engineering and execution capability, drawing from the successful AKK River Niger Crossing in June 2025, to deliver an even more complex crossing in the Niger Delta environment.

“This achievement is not incidental. It is the result of deliberately leveraging and upscaling our AKK engineering and execution excellence through rigorous project governance, innovative engineering solutions, adaptive problem-solving, and the unwavering commitment of our teams and PCE Nig. Limited. The OB3 Pipeline is central to our ambition of building an integrated and resilient gas network that underpins Nigeria’s energy security and economic development. I commend everyone involved for their doggedness and for staying the course to deliver this strategic national asset.”

The GCEO further acknowledged the critical support of key stakeholders, stating: “We sincerely appreciate the continued support of the Federal Government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose Gas-to-Prosperity agenda and commitment to a conducive business environment have been instrumental in making this achievement possible. NNPC Limited could also not have achieved this feat without the trust and guidance of its Board of Directors, under the leadership of our Chairman, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida.”

Reaffirming NNPC Limited’s national mandate, Engr. Ojulari added: “At NNPC Limited, we remain fully committed to translating Nigeria’s oil and gas resources into a better standard of living for all citizens. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to deliver projects that expand energy availability, stimulate industrialisation, and improve the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.”

He expressed his sincere appreciation to the host community for its consistent support towards the project; the management and staff of NGIC for their doggedness in achieving the milestone; and PCE Nig. Limited for its professionalism, noting that the contractor’s innovative approach and disciplined workforce were pivotal to the project’s success.

The GCEO further highlighted the strategic significance of the milestone against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s oil and gas production growth targets of 3 million barrels of crude oil per day and 12 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day by 2030. The successful River Niger Crossing ensures that Nigeria’s gas-producing regions are now physically interconnected with the rest of the country.

For a decade, Nigeria talked gas. With OB3’s River Niger breakthrough, NNPCL and NGiC are finally piping it. The legacy will not be the steel in the ground. It will be the factories that run, the lights that stay on, and the jobs that never existed — all because a 127km line finally crossed a river.

By clearing this 10-year hurdle, the “Decade of Gas” moves from a policy ambition to a physical reality.