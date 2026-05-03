Konga Launches Tech Month Campaign with Exclusive Offers

Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce platform, Konga, has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated Konga Tech Month. Konga Tech Month is a month-long campaign dedicated to delivering exceptional value across the technology category. It runs from May 1 to May 31, 2026, and presents one of the most compelling opportunities for consumers, SMEs and corporates to acquire premium technology products at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% across a wide range of products.

Tech Month is designed to meet the growing demand for genuine, reliable, high-performance technology solutions in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy. Through strategic collaborations with global technology leaders such as Samsung, LG, ASUS, HP, and Starlink, Konga is reinforcing its commitment to technological democratization as the global economy increasingly pivots toward a digital-first future.

From smartphones and laptops to televisions, refrigerators, and cutting-edge accessories, the campaign delivers a comprehensive suite of technology solutions tailored to both personal and professional needs. Whether consumers are upgrading their home entertainment systems or equipping their workspaces for enhanced productivity, Konga Tech Month provides a one-stop destination for quality, affordability, and convenience.

A key highlight of this year’s campaign is the prominent participation of Starlink as a focal partner. In a significant development for Nigeria’s connectivity landscape, Starlink has designated Konga as its authorized support centre, enabling customers to access in-person assistance at select Konga retail stores nationwide.

This means that beyond enjoying exclusive discounts on Starlink kits during special campaign phases, customers can now receive expert guidance on purchase decisions, installation, and troubleshooting, bridging the gap between advanced global technology and local accessibility. This initiative reinforces Konga’s commitment to delivering not just products, but end-to-end customer experience and support.

Konga Tech Month is further enhanced by a range of value-driven incentives designed to improve convenience and drive customer satisfaction. Shoppers who purchase from the official stores of Samsung and LG on Konga will enjoy free delivery, reinforcing the platform’s promise of affordability without hidden costs.

In addition, Konga’s same-day delivery service, KongaNow, ensures that customers can receive their orders within hours, eliminating the delays typically associated with e-commerce transactions. This capability is particularly beneficial for urgent purchases, enabling users to access essential tech products exactly when they need them.

To maximise the benefits of the campaign, customers are encouraged to download the Konga mobile app, available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. App users gain access to exclusive app-only deals, including free shipping on select offers, as well as early notifications on flash sales and limited-time promotions.

Beyond the immediate consumer benefits, Konga Tech Month plays a strategic role in advancing digital adoption across Nigeria. As businesses and individuals increasingly rely on technology for communication, education, and productivity, access to affordable and reliable devices becomes essential.

By partnering directly with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Konga ensures that customers receive 100% authentic products, eliminating concerns around quality and reliability. This direct sourcing model not only strengthens consumer trust but also supports long-term brand loyalty.

Furthermore, the campaign aligns with broader economic goals by facilitating access to tools that drive efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness in various sectors. From small businesses seeking to digitise operations to students investing in learning tools, Tech Month provides practical solutions that empower users to thrive in a technology-driven world.

To fully capitalise on the opportunities presented by Konga Tech Month, customers are advised to stay actively engaged with the platform. Following Konga’s official social media channels and enabling notifications ensures real-time access to flash sales and exclusive discount phases.

As the campaign unfolds throughout May, shoppers can expect continuous updates, surprise deals, and enhanced offerings designed to deliver maximum value.

Konga Tech Month is more than a promotional event; it is a strategic initiative that underscores Konga’s leadership in Nigeria’s e-commerce and technology retail space. By combining competitive pricing, global brand partnerships, seamless logistics, and customer-centric innovations, Konga continues to redefine how Nigerians access and experience technology.

As the digital economy expands, initiatives like Tech Month serve as critical enablers, ensuring that consumers are not only connected but also equipped with the tools needed to succeed.

For shoppers across the country, the message is clear: this May, the smartest way to upgrade your digital life is through Konga Tech Month.