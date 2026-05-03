Insecurity: Researchers urge government to adopt academic solutions

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Researchers in Peace and Conflict Studies have called on government at all levels to integrate academic findings into policy formulation and implementation as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s persistent insecurity challenges.

The call was made by Prof. Terhemba Shija, Director of the Institute of Governance and Development Studies, Nasarawa State University, during a study tour of Plateau State by over 70 Ph.D. students.

The delegation visited key institutions including the Plateau State Police Command, where they engaged with Commissioner of Police, Bassey Ewah; the Nigerian Army 3 Division, where they were received by the General Officer Commanding, Major General Folusho Oyinlola; and the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, led by its Director-General, Dr Julie Sanda.

Prof. Shija said the study tour was designed to expose doctoral students to real-life conflict situations and deepen their understanding of peacebuilding efforts across the country.

“Insecurity in Nigeria appears complex and, at times, intractable. Just when progress seems to be made, new crises emerge in different parts of the country,” he said.

He stressed that while efforts by security agencies are commendable, more impact could be achieved if policymakers pay closer attention to research outputs.

“As academics, we believe that if those responsible for policy formulation and implementation engage more with research findings, it will help in addressing some of these security challenges and in building sustainable peace in Nigeria,” he stated.

According to him, the essence of the Ph.D. programme is to contribute new knowledge, noting that the students are expected to identify gaps in existing approaches and propose practical, evidence-based solutions.

“These students are engaging directly with institutions at the forefront of security and peacebuilding. This exposure will enable them to make meaningful contributions to the national discourse and offer solutions that are grounded in reality,” he added.

At the various institutions visited, security officials highlighted ongoing strategies to tackle insecurity, emphasising intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration, and community engagement as critical components of peacebuilding.

The Commissioner of Police, Bassey Ewah, underscored the importance of community policing, while the GOC, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, emphasised sustained military operations and cooperation with civil authorities. The Director-General of the Peace Building Agency, Dr Julie Sanda, also stressed dialogue and reconciliation as key to long-term stability.

The delegation also visited the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Plateau State Government House, and Bassa Local Government Area as part of broader engagements aimed at generating research-driven recommendations for tackling insecurity.

The study tour is expected to continue with further interactions across the state.

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