Ingentia Energies to boost Nigeria’s oil production, targets 30,000bpd by 2030

UGO AMADI

Chairman of Ingentia Energies Limited, Engr. Valentine Ugbeide, has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan to raise production to 30,000 barrels per day by 2030, as the company secured some facility from a Nigerian bank to deepen drilling, end gas flaring, and strengthen its position as a model for local participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Ugbeide, stated this during a strategic meeting with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The Chairman, said Ingentia’s journey from a challenging indigenous acquisition to a growing production company demonstrates that Nigerian firms can successfully operate strategic upstream assets when backed by the right regulatory support, technical competence, and collaborative governance structure.

Describing the company’s Egbolom field development as a template for indigenous operators, he said Ingentia had overcome formidable structural and financial barriers that were initially designed to frustrate local operators.

According to him, “Egbolom has become a role model that mirrors what indigenous companies can achieve despite obstacles. Our success should serve as a blueprint for other local firms.”

He revealed that after demonstrating operational discipline and strong compliance performance, local financial institutions gained confidence in Ingentia’s business model, leading to the recent debt financing.

“We got debt funding from a local bank last week to continue our activities. They saw our performance and began pursuing us because of what we have achieved,” Ugbeide said.

He added that Ingentia has maintained strong regulatory compliance, including consistent royalty payments and zero defaults on gas flare penalties, while currently flaring between 1.8 million and 3 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

However, he announced that this would end before year-end as the company finalizes infrastructure with a Chinese technical partner to commercialise its gas resources and supply gas to on-site facilities.

“Before the end of this year, that gas will be fully utilised, and we will stop flaring completely,” he stated.

Ugbeide also highlighted Ingentia’s significant infrastructure investments, including the Ogunokun operational base with jetty and mooring systems, alongside additional investments in drilling sites, accommodation, and logistics support structures.

From an initial workforce of just two staff members, he said the company has grown to over 100 direct and indirect employees, with plans for more aggressive recruitment as production scales from current levels toward 10,000 barrels per day and beyond.

He disclosed that Ingentia plans to drill a minimum of two wells annually, supported by fresh seismic campaigns targeting deeper reservoir opportunities.

“Our target is clear — by 2030, we want to be in the neighbourhood of 30,000 barrels per day,” he said.

Ugbeide also stressed the importance of human capital development, mentorship, and empowering younger Nigerians, especially women, to thrive in the traditionally male-dominated oil and gas industry.

He praised NUPRC’s leadership under Eyesan, describing her as an “Amazon” whose regulatory support, accessibility, and responsiveness are helping indigenous operators unlock new opportunities.

He further noted that community engagement remains central to Ingentia’s strategy, with active partnerships being developed to ensure host communities benefit through infrastructure, inclusion, and long-term socio-economic projects.

Industry stakeholders say Ingentia’s progress underscores the growing capacity of indigenous companies to drive Nigeria’s upstream future, particularly as the country pushes for stronger local content, domestic financing, and sustainable resource development.

The visit by Ingentia Energies underscores growing engagement between indigenous operators and regulators as Nigeria moves to unlock greater value from local participation under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Industry analysts say the Commission’s stance reflects a broader policy shift aimed at balancing indigenous empowerment with stricter accountability, ensuring local firms not only acquire assets but also develop the technical, financial, and governance capacity needed to compete effectively and sustainably.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, while responding, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening indigenous participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry while insisting on strict regulatory compliance, corporate responsibility, and investment in human capital development.

Eyesan, emphasized that indigenous operators remain critical to the future growth, sustainability, and survival of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

Eyesan said indigenous companies have a major role to play in expanding production, deepening local participation, and driving long-term industry resilience, stressing that even modest production contributions from multiple indigenous operators could significantly boost national output.

According to her, “For the indigenous players, this is a major space. Little drops matter, and when you have many operators contributing consistently, the cumulative impact becomes substantial for national production.”

She commended Ingentia Energies’ leadership for demonstrating seriousness and strategic direction, noting that strong execution capacity, visionary boards, and management commitment are essential for indigenous firms seeking to scale successfully in Nigeria’s competitive oil and gas landscape.

The NUPRC boss, however, warned that growth must be matched with institutional strength, regulatory discipline, and operational structures capable of sustaining long-term industry participation.

She stressed that many indigenous firms often prioritize immediate production and market survival at the expense of building robust internal systems, technical competence, and sustainability structures previously embedded by international oil companies.

“Human capital development is no longer optional. Indigenous companies must deliberately invest in the right capabilities, systems, and structures to remain competitive and sustainable,” she said.

Eyesan called for stronger collaboration among indigenous operators, regulators, and industry stakeholders to enrich the sector’s resource base and build a more resilient local industry.

She further urged operators to uphold good corporate citizenship by meeting statutory obligations, including the payment of royalties, gas penalties, and other regulatory debts.

The CCE disclosed that the Commission has already opened compliance windows for indebted operators, backed by clear directives and timelines to settle outstanding obligations or face regulatory consequences.

“Be the good corporate citizen that you should be. Pay your debts. Those owing royalties and gas penalties have been given opportunities, but compliance is not negotiable,” she stated.