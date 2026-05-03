Former Deputy Speaker Abia state House of Assembly/former member House of Reps, pays courtesy visit in Abuja

Major General Jack Nwaogbu, rtd, presenting the APC Expression of interest and Governorship Nominations Forms to Deputy speaker RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, flanked on the left by Chief James Uko Igwe, right Hon, Uzo Akubuike, Former Deputy Speaker, Abia state House of Assembly/former member, House of Representatives, during a courtesy visit in Abuja.

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