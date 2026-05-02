Workers’ Day: LG workers endorse Oyebamiji, berate suspension of 400 staff by Gov Adeleke

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Workers under the agies of the Association of Concerned Local Government Workers in Osun State have declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the August 15, 2026.

This is just as the workers berated Governor Ademola Adeleke for suspending about 400 staff for resuming offices with the APC led council chairmen.

Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebration, in Osogbo, the coordinator of the group, Comrade Tirimisiyu Adekunle, said they considered Oyebamiji a worthy leader to follow and vote for on August 15.

He said, “It is necessary we bring it on record that during the struggle for control of Local Government Secretariats fifty four (54) members of staff lost their lives from various councils due to frustration, emotional stress, absence of social interaction, one ailment or the other. May God Almighty accept their souls into highest paradise and comfort their families left behind (Amen).

“As we speak, more than 400 local government workers have been suspended and removed from payroll of Osun State government and still counting. But our appeal goes to all the political heads in our various local government councils to redouble their commitment to the welfare of those workers who shared and believed in your government. Although, all our salaries, imprests, leave bonuses, workshops are paid as and when due, we say thank you, may you continue to grow from strength to strength.

“After thorough and in-depth investigation of All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for August 15th, 2026 in person of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) our noble association has considered him to be a worthy leader to follow and vote for come August 15th. We therefore direct all our members to give him all the necessary support to ensuring his emergence at the poll.”

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Abiodun Idowu, commended local government workers for their resilience, patience and dedication, noting that their contributions continue to sustain governance at the grassroots.

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