PDP BoT to take over party leadership after Supreme Court judgement- Wabara

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday assumed national leadership of the party, citing constitutional provisions to prevent a leadership vacuum following a Supreme Court judgment that invalidated key party structures.

In a press statement signed by BoT Chairman Senator Adolphus Wabara, the board said it was acting “with the utmost sense of duty and responsibility” pursuant to the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017.

According to Wabara, the move comes hours after the apex court delivered a ruling that ended the party’s National Working Committee functions.

The BoT described the Supreme Court’s decision as “unpleasant,” noting that it pronounced an invalidation of the 15th to 16th November 2025 National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, stating that the convention had produced the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee of the party.

While nullifying the Ibadan convention, the Supreme Court also unanimously upheld the suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature as National Organizing Secretary, and Kamaldeen Ajibade as National Legal Adviser. All five justices on the panel agreed on the suspensions.

According to the BoT, the implication of the judgment is far-reaching. “All actions taken by Anyanwu, Bature, and Ajibade, including the appointment of Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman, the composition of the National Caretaker Working Committee, and the conduct and outcome of the March 29th, 2026 Convention in Abuja, are now “illegal, null and ab initio void.”

With both the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led and the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led Working Committees invalidated, the BoT said the “statutory onus of leadership” falls on it as the Second Highest Organ of the Party.”

It cited Section 32 (5) of the PDP Constitution as the basis for its intervention.

“Against this backdrop, the BoT hereby immediately assumes responsibility of the national working leadership of the PDP as immediate constitutional remedial steps to foster genuine reconciliation, salvage, stabilize and return the party to good political health,” Wabara stated.

The board announced plans to summon an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) pursuant to Section 31 of the PDP Constitution.

The NEC will, among other things, appoint an Interim National Working Committee to take charge of the National Secretariat and pilot party affairs at the national level.

The BoT said the interim body would ensure the PDP meets all timelines in the Electoral Act, 2026, and fields candidates in all elective positions for the 2027 general elections.

It stressed the urgency of stabilizing the party ahead of the polls.

All PDP staff have been directed to resume at the National Secretariat under BoT leadership pending the appointment of the Interim NWC.

The board commended Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde, the National Assembly caucus, National Ex-officios, State Chairmen, and youth and women wings for “standing strong for the party at this trying time.”

Senator Wabara called on all leaders and members to “jettison all personal and group interests and come together as one family” in the interest of the party, democracy, and Nigerians.

“The PDP has suffered enough; the painful victims of this unfortunate episode is the Nigerian people. The time has therefore come for us to make sacrifices, sheathe our swords and embrace genuine reconciliations for lasting peace,” he said.

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