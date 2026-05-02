Oyebamiji unveils Osun Prosperity Agenda to address poverty

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has unveiled an ambitious development blueprint tagged the “Osun Prosperity Agenda,” promising reforms focused on poverty alleviation, workers’ welfare, job creation, and security.

Speaking at the presentation of his 7-point agenda on Friday, Oyebamiji said his administration would prioritise the resuscitation of key economic assets, including the Dagbolu Dry Port and the Ido-Osun Airport, as part of a broader strategy to stimulate economic growth and attract investment.

On workers’ welfare, Oyebamiji assured civil servants of prompt and consistent payment of salaries, pensions, and other entitlements, adding that his administration would improve working conditions and restore dignity in the public service.

“Our public servants are critical to the development of Osun State. We will prioritise their welfare, ensure fairness in the system, and invest in regular training and retraining to enhance efficiency,” he said.

He also emphasised job creation as a central pillar of his agenda, promising to drive employment through public works programmes, enterprise support, and strategic investments. He noted that stimulating local industries and supporting entrepreneurship would be key to creating sustainable jobs.

On security, he pledged to strengthen collaboration with security agencies while enhancing community-based initiatives. He said the Osun Amotekun Corps would be upgraded and integrated with local intelligence systems to improve response to threats.

“We will deploy smart surveillance systems and invest in modern security infrastructure to ensure the safety of lives and property,” he added.

Oyebamiji also promised to expand social protection programmes to cushion the effects of economic hardship on vulnerable groups.

Reaffirming his commitment to public servants, he said: “We value your service and will honour your work. This is a promise we will keep.”

Earlier, the Director General of the campaign committee, Wole Oke, said, “Bola Oyebamiji conducted need assessment for Osun State before coming up with this manifesto. He looks at the challenges facing the state and I can assure you that all the promises are researched driven and they are deliverable by our candidate.”

For a better society

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