Oborewvori, Speaker, Guwor say workers are key drivers of Nigeria’s economic

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has appealed to labour leaders not to subject the State government to undue pressure over wage increase for public officers.

But he reassured employees of his administration that “this administration will respond appropriately to your welfare while expecting that workers will also reciprocate the kind gesture of government by being disciplined and productive in their services to the State”.

The Governor who spoke on the workers day, stressed that compelling State government to jack up salary would seriously slow down execution of vital development projects in the State. He however pledged that his administration would always strive to provide an enabling environment for positive government/labour liaison, in the overriding interest of the State.

Oborevwori congratulated workers for their resilience and dedication, describing them as the driving force behind government’s achievements and the state’s development.

He urged them to sustain their commitment to duty while working collectively towards a more prosperous Delta State.

“Together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous future for our state,” the Governor said, while commending workers across both public and private sectors.

He specifically acknowledged the contributions of civil servants, teachers, healthcare personnel, artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs, noting that their efforts remain vital to the growth and stability of the state.

Also, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, described workers as the bedrock of nation-building and key drivers of Nigeria’s economic, social, and democratic progress.

In a goodwill message issued in Asaba through his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, Guwor congratulated Nigerian workers, particularly those in Delta State, for their patriotism and steadfastness despite prevailing economic and social challenges.

Speaking in his dual capacity as Speaker and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, Guwor reaffirmed the commitment of State Houses of Assembly across the federation to advancing labour-friendly policies.

According to him, legislatures remain focused on promoting improved welfare, institutional reforms, and laws that guarantee decent work conditions, fair wages, and job security.

He also appealed to organised Labour to maintain open channels of dialogue, stressing the importance of collaboration over confrontation in addressing labour-related issues.

“The legislature remains your partner in progress. Let us build together not in conflict, but in common purpose,” he said, adding that lawmakers would continue to use legislative instruments to protect workers’ rights, strengthen industrial harmony, and support policies aimed at job creation and economic expansion.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2