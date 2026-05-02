NDLEA dismantles Abuja drug bunks, arrests 132, recovers 220kg illicit substances

.Marwa hails operation, vows to sustain crackdown in FCT, other states

In a non-stop two-week offensive action against traffickers and dealers, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have successfully dismantled several drug joints and bunks within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja where a total of 132 suspects were arrested and 220 kilograms of assorted illicit substances recovered.

The well-coordinated raids jointly conducted by the Agency’s Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) and the FCT Strategic Command from 11th to 25th April 2026 were launched to dismantle illicit drug hubs contributing to substance abuse, trafficking, and associated criminal activities in the capital city after weeks of intelligence and surveillance across all identified hotspots.

Areas where notorious drug joints were raided, dismantled and suspects arrested include: Torabora hills, Area 3, Gwarinpa, AYA, Durumi, Banex, Dei-Dei, Kubwa, Apo, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Wuse Zone 4, Garki Area 10, Jabi, and Suleja axis, among others.

Recovered from the various bunks and joints include: 214.79 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis; 5.524 kilograms of Diazepam; 2.352 kilograms of Exol; 1.119 kilograms of Tramadol; 145.8 grams of Mogadon; 93.52 grams of Cocaine; 84.3 grams of Rohypnol; 10.9 grams of Methamphetamine; 3.17 grams of Ecstasy; and six bottles of Codeine syrup.

Despite the stiff resistance encountered by operatives at the Durumi Area 1 and Suleja market axes during the operation, the superior strength and professionalism of the NDLEA officers effectively subdued the syndicates, leading to the successful disruption of their distribution networks, without recording any casualty.

Briefing the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) on the outcome of the special operation, the Agency’s Director of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), DCGN Ahmed Sule Ningi, commended the resilience, coordination, and professionalism of all participating officers, men and women. He emphasized the need for sustained operational pressure to consolidate the gains recorded during the exercise.

In his response, Marwa hailed the officers, men and women of DOGI, the FCT Strategic Command and other formations that participated in the operation for their commitment to cleaning up the capital city and its environs. He directed that the operational model be replicated across other high-risk urban centres to sustain the pressure on drug cartels and effectively suppress both demand and supply of illicit substances nationwide, according to a statement by the agency’s spokesman Femi Babafemi.

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