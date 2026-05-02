May Day: Sanwo-Olu approves N50,000 bonus for Lagos workers

To cushion the impact of the recent fuel price increase, Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a ₦50,000 special payment for all workers in the state.

The governor said the intervention is designed as immediate financial relief for workers currently grappling with rising transport fares and the increased cost of living triggered by the recent adjustment in fuel prices across the country.

He explained that the payment will be made uniformly to all categories of workers, irrespective of rank or grade level, stressing that the decision was taken to ensure fairness and provide broad-based support during a period of economic pressure.

According to him, the initiative reflects the administration’s responsiveness to current economic realities affecting household incomes, as well as its commitment to easing the burden on the workforce.

Speaking on Friday during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration themed “Insecurity, Poverty Bane of Decent Work” held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the governor, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, acknowledged the economic challenges facing workers and assured that the government remains committed to policies that improve welfare and enhance productivity across the state.

He noted that the additional ₦50,000 payment forms part of a broader set of interventions aimed at supporting workers and sustaining economic stability in Lagos.

The governor further emphasized that workers remain central to the growth of the state, adding that their welfare is directly tied to the performance and resilience of the economy.

Sanwo-Olu also indicated that the arrangement would be reviewed depending on prevailing economic conditions and government capacity, suggesting that further adjustments may be considered as part of ongoing efforts to respond to workers’ needs in a changing economic environment.

“So this government has made a decision. For this May, there will be an additional ₦50,000 for every worker in Lagos State,” he said.

“Irrespective of grade level, it will be ₦50,000 across board. We will then review as necessary. For this May, that will be paid. There is no question about it,” the governor stated.

Reiterating the security component of the day’s theme, Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed that the safety of workers across all spaces, on the streets, in public transport, at markets, and within offices, remains a fundamental responsibility of government and not a secondary concern.

He noted that a secure environment is essential for productivity, arguing that no city can achieve meaningful economic growth if its workforce operates under fear or uncertainty.

He explained that the state government’s ongoing investments in security infrastructure, including strengthened community policing initiatives, expansion of surveillance systems, and enhanced collaboration with federal security agencies, are deliberately aligned with its broader labour and economic agenda.

According to him, these measures are designed to create a safer environment that supports work, investment, and daily economic activities across Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu further emphasized that the administration remains focused on ensuring continuity and completion of all ongoing projects as it moves through its final full year in office in 2026.

He added that the priority is to provide clarity, stability, and measurable progress in governance, ensuring that every initiated project and policy direction is brought to a definitive and impactful conclusion.

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