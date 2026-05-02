May Day: Minister reaffirms commitment to workers’ welfare, national development

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has extended a strong message of solidarity and reassurance to its management and staff, emphasizing improved welfare, productivity, and national impact as Nigeria marks this year’s Workers’ Day.

According to the statement on Friday, the minister, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, praised the dedication and resilience of workers within the Ministry and its agency, the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, describing them as vital contributors to national stability and progress.

The Minister noted that the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes people-centered development, productivity, and shared prosperity. She stressed that the Ministry plays a central role in advancing these goals through social protection, family strengthening, and inclusive development initiatives.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, Sulaiman-Ibrahim pointed to the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention (RHSII-774), a nationwide programme targeting all 774 Local Government Areas. She explained that the initiative is designed to expand empowerment opportunities, deepen grassroots engagement, and position the Ministry’s workforce at the forefront of measurable national transformation.

She further assured staff that their welfare remains a top priority, noting that improved working conditions, capacity development, and institutional support systems are being strengthened to enhance performance and service delivery.

“The declaration of 2026 as the ‘Year of Families and Social Development” serves as both a mandate and an opportunity to scale up programmes, foster partnerships, and reinforce the Ministry’s national relevance,” she said.

“The task ahead is significant, but so is the promise,” she said, urging staff to remain focused, disciplined, and united in translating policy into tangible impact.

The statement concluded with a note of appreciation for the workforce’s professionalism and dedication, affirming that their contributions continue to sustain hope and drive national progress.

For a better society

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