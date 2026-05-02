May Day: Fubara pledges improved welfare for Rivers workers amid economic hardship

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has promised improved welfare packages for workers in the state as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the prevailing economic hardship.

Governor Fubara made the promise during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration held at Isaac Boro Park, organised by the Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Fubara, represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, commended workers for their resilience, dedication, and sustained contributions to the growth and development of the state and the nation at large.

He noted that Workers’ Day, globally observed on May 1, is not only a reflection of the historic struggle for labour rights but also an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the critical role of workers in driving national progress.

Fubara recognized the current challenges related to the cost of living faced by workers and reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing these issues.

He mentioned that the partnership between the state and the Bank of Industry aims to provide soft loans at a five percent interest rate to small and medium-sized enterprises, with the goal of boosting economic growth, creating jobs, and supporting livelihoods.

“Workers are the foundation of sustainable development. No society can flourish without their contributions,” the Governor stated, underscoring their vital roles in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and economic growth.

The governor assured that concerns raised by organized labor would be reviewed and addressed, emphasizing his administration’s dedication to fulfilling its promises to workers.

Earlier, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, Chairman of the NLC in Rivers State, urged the government to confront rising poverty and insecurity, which he identified as major threats to decent work and socio-economic development.

He commended the state government for implementing the N85,000 minimum wage, reopening the Rivers State Transport Company, and providing N100,000 end-of-year bonuses for workers.

Agwanwor also called for improvements in outstanding challenges such as increased recruitment in healthcare and better working conditions for nurses.

Addressing newsmen, the state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Samuel Ogan, urged a review of the minimum wage.

He stressed that the current N85,000 has been undermined by the rising cost of living and is no longer sufficient to meet workers’ needs.

Ogan called for meaningful engagement between labour and government to negotiate a more realistic and sustainable “living wage” for workers in Rivers State.

For a better society

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