May Day: Enugu workers honour Gov Mbah over security, infrastructure, welfare reforms

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has been honoured with two major awards by organised labour, emerging as the “Most Labour-Friendly Governor” and “Best Performing Governor” in Nigeria.

The recognition came as thousands of workers across the state commended his administration’s sweeping reforms, security measures, infrastructural expansion, and improved welfare policies.

The recognitions were made on Friday at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu during the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration, organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which attracted a large turnout of workers from both the public and private sectors, gathered to mark the annual May Day and reflect on labour conditions in the country.

In his address, the NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, said the honours were in recognition of Governor Mbah’s deliberate efforts to transform Enugu into a modern, secure, and worker-friendly state, noting that while insecurity and poverty remain major challenges across Nigeria, the governor had “changed the narrative” in Enugu through decisive leadership and targeted reforms.

Nwigbo highlighted key achievements of the administration, particularly the restoration of security, which he said has enabled workers to carry out their duties without fear.

He pointed to the successful eradication of destructive sit-at-home orders and the deployment of real-time surveillance systems, which have significantly reduced crime and improved economic activity over the past few years.

Beyond security, the labour leader praised the governor’s expansive infrastructure drive, citing the construction of Smart Green Schools and Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres in all 260 political wards, describing them as “enviable investments” in human capital development.

He also commended the ongoing road construction and rehabilitation projects across the state, saying they have improved connectivity and enhanced productivity.

On workers’ welfare, Nwigbo listed several landmark policies, including the implementation of an ₦80,000 minimum wage, above the national benchmark, payment of wage awards for 12 months, and the approval of a ₦32,000 minimum pension, stressing the settlement of pension arrears, regular promotions, and improved allowances for health workers as evidence of the administration’s labour-friendly posture.

Similarly, the TUC Chairman, Comrade Simeon Akaeme, applauded Mbah for what he described as “bold and pragmatic leadership” that has delivered tangible results across multiple sectors.

He stressed that the administration’s projects were not abstract but have directly impacted the lives of workers and residents.

Akaeme highlighted major infrastructure milestones, including the construction of a 40-kilometre dual carriageway linking Nkanu East, Isi-Uzo, and Udenu local government areas; the development of the 300-bed Enugu International Hospital for advanced medical care; and the completion of a 5,000-capacity International Conference Centre.

The labour leader also stated that the modernisation of public transportation through the rollout of CNG buses, the construction of state-of-the-art bus terminals, and the soon-to-be-rolled-out taxis have eased movement and reduced travel costs.

In the area of economic transformation, the TUC chairman commended the launch of Enugu Air, the revitalisation of key state assets such as Hotel Presidential and Niger Gas, and ongoing investments in tourism and agro-industrial development, including a 300,000-hectare land bank for smart farm estates across the 17 local government areas.

He further praised the government’s commitment to transparency and digitalisation, noting that reforms in revenue collection have boosted internally generated revenue without increasing the burden on citizens.

According to him, the deployment of a tech-driven security architecture has led to a significant reduction in violent crime and safe living.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Felix Nnamani, praised the governor for transforming the state’s civil service through digitisation and e-governance, noting that the reforms have improved efficiency, transparency, and service delivery.

He also commended the administration’s strong commitment to workers’ welfare, including prompt salary payments, regular promotions, and an enhanced minimum wage.

While urging workers to remain dedicated and expressing confidence that the administration’s policies would sustain growth and deliver long-term benefits for the people, Nnamani lauded Mbah’s strides in strengthening security and fostering accountability, insisting that the safer environment has boosted productivity and economic activities across the state.

Responding, Governor Mbah thanked workers for their support and reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising their welfare.

Mbah, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, described workers as the “engine room of government” and assured that all entitlements would continue to be treated as a first-line charge.

The governor emphasised that his administration’s reforms are driven by a people-first philosophy and pledged to sustain efforts to build a secure, prosperous, and inclusive economy.

He also called for greater collaboration, urging workers to provide data and feedback that would enable the government to address workplace challenges more effectively.

For a better society

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