May Day: Akpabio hails Nigerian workers’ resilience, patrotism

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated the Nigerian workers on the occasion of the International Labour Day celebration and commended the Nigerian workers for their resilience, hard work, and patriotism despite the challenges they face in the course of their duties.

Akpabio’s commendation was contained in a May Day congratulatory message personally signed by him.

He said, “On this auspicious occasion of Workers’ Day 2026, I, Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the 10th Senate and chairman of the National Assembly, on behalf of the National Assembly, join millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to commend and congratulate the resilient, industrious, and patriotic Nigerian workers whose sweat and sacrifice continue to sustain the heartbeat of our nation.

“Today, we celebrate you, the teachers who mold our future, the farmers who feed our nation, the doctors and nurses who heal our land, the artisans, traders, civil servants, security personnel, and private sector employees whose daily toil builds Nigeria. You are the true heroes of our democracy and the engine of our economy.

“The 10th National Assembly recognizes the challenges workers face, from rising costs of living to workplace demands. I assure you that the Senate remains unwavering in its commitment to legislating for a living wage, safer workplaces, pension reforms, and policies that expand job creation and protect the dignity of labor.

“The passage of the new National Minimum Wage Act and the implementation of workers’ welfare packages are testaments to this commitment.

“As we mark this May Day, I urge employers in both public and private sectors to prioritize the welfare of workers. A motivated workforce is the foundation of national productivity and prosperity.

“To organized labour, I commend your constructive engagements and patriotism. The Senate will continue to partner with the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and all affiliates to ensure that the voice of the Nigerian worker is heard and respected in the chambers of policy and law.

“On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I salute your courage, celebrate your contributions, and pledge that we will not relent until every Nigerian worker can look to the future with hope, dignity, and confidence.”

For a better society

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