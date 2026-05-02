Hon Leke Abejide’s announces his resignation from ADC to APC in Abuja

Local Government Chairman, Yagba West/Chairman, Kogi State Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Kogi State chapter Olokun Tosin(left), Chairman, Mopamuro local Government Area of Kogi State, Ademola Bello; Member representing Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide; and Chairman Yagba East, Dr Joshua Dare Monday, Hon Leke Abejide’s 2nd right with his teams briefing the Press on announced his resignation from African Democratic Congress (ADC) to Africa Progressives Congress APC in Abuja … PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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