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Canadian delegates pays courtesy visit to deputy speaker in his office Abuja

by Peter Anayo0111

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu (right), with Canadian delegates led by Ms Lise Stockiey, during a courtesy visit to the deputy speaker in his office, Abuja.

 

 

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