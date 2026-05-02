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Breaking:  Realignment begins as Bauchi Gov defects to APM

by Peter Anayo0139

 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi 

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the Allied Peoples Movement(APM) on Saturday evening with his supporters.

The Governor made this announcement today after meeting with political leaders to discuss the effects of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the PDP leadership crisis and to figure out a way forward to the issues.

Speaking after the meeting, the governor shared that he had spent the last eight days in Abuja talking with important stakeholders to help solve the party’s internal problems.

However, he said that the apex court’s verdict, which nullified parallel conventions conducted by rival factions within the PDP, had significantly altered the political surroundings.

The judgment, he disclosed, effectively stripped both factions of legal standing, leaving the party’s Board of Trustees to temporarily oversee its affairs in the party

The governor also mentioned that recent events have added more uncertainty within the party.

According to him, after careful consideration and wide consultations with leaders and stakeholders across the country, it has become clear that our efforts to restore stability have not yielded the desired results.

Governor Bala called on his supporters to support the APM party to win elections in the state.

 

For a better society

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