ASMATA introduces E-commerce Plus platform for traders

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

In its bid to better the trading welfare of traders in Anambra State, their umbrella body, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA on Friday at the popular Onitsha Main market, introduced ASMATA E-commerce Plus platform (online business transaction).

The platform is meant for traders to meet up with the current digital world, ease business transactions within minutes as it is done in online applications.

Making this disclosure to traders during the introduction, the ASMATA E-commerce Plus platform Application Developer, (APP), Engr. Mike Nnebo stated that the e-commerce plus platform will help Anambra markets to be online for fast sales and delivery.

“This is an opportunity that will help the growth of businesses for every shop in all Anambra markets and this online business transaction is one of them.

“The e-commerce plus platform will help you upload your products and showcase them to the public to make purchases, especially from Onitsha Main Market, which has been demolished for a new structure. While the new structure is ongoing, the market men and women will be selling on this e-commerce plus platform pending when the new structure is completed.

“This will help Onitsha main market to be functional till the completion of the structure, to avoid what happened to Yaba Market in Lagos, when the past Governor Fashola restructured the market without a platform like e-commerce, which caused the Market not to be able to completely restore its lost glory till date.

“ASMATA management will inform the heads of each market on how to navigate when using e-commerce plus platform and all shops should participate in this platform for healthy competitive sales and purchases.

“The E-commerce plus platform operates offline and online and we have stand-by agents that checkmate the goods or items before sending them to their destinations, ( owner),” he assured.

Also, speaking, the ASMATA President General, PG, Chief Humphrey Anuna, described Onitsha Main market as the largest in West Africa and as such needs such an online business project.

“I am surprise at the large turn up of traders to witness the introduction of the ASMATA E-commerce plus platform because it was less than 24 hours when I informed the market leadership of the event that will take place today, Friday.

“Also I am happy that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has restored the lost glory of Onitsha Main market by restructuring it with its original master plan. We, traders, are happy with him,” he stated.

Contributing, the ASMATA Onitsha zonal chairman, Chief Eric Uwaoma, said, “The organizers should teach us how to use the form because the project is a welcome development.

“I am the first to procure the form and register and I know others will follow suit. Good things are coming to traders in Anambra and I commend Soludo,” he said

Chairman of Sokoto road market, Hon. Emeka Mbachu, expressed satisfaction with the introduction of the online business transaction and urged the traders to key into it for their own good.

The host, Onitsha Main market chairman, Chief Chijioke Okpalugo, expressed satisfaction also with the benefits the traders will derive from the project, and commended ASMATA leadership for its efforts in the welfare of traders.

He urged the traders to insert their wares on the online platform as it has many benefits pointing out that “We are in digital world.”

For a better society

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