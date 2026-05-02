Angry youths protest alleged killing of 26-year old newly married man in Anambra community

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Angry youths from Mgbakwu community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have taken to the streets to protest the alleged killing of 26-year-old Chinyeaka Ike on Thursday by members of the State’s Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA).

The youths trekked a distance of about four kilometres, carrying the remains of the deceased, displaying placards and green leaves, and marched to the Anambra State Government House in Awka, lamenting the excessive use of force by the security operatives.

They called for an end to what they described as persistent intimidation and violence by state task forces.

It was however, gathered that the deceased who is said to be the only son of his parents, was recently married, with his wife expecting their first child.

Narrating the incident, the youths’ spokesperson, Arinze Nwoye said that operatives of SASA stormed the area and began apprehending young people indiscriminately.

He alleged that Ike and another youth attempted to flee but were pursued, with Ike reportedly shot and later killed under brutal circumstances.

He said, “We want the Governor to be aware and let him tell us what to do because it is too much.

“This innocent soul that just died is a promising youth that is hard working, what have we done to SASA and other agencies.

“We don’t want to take the law into our hands, that’s why we are here to complain to the Governor.

“We voted for him both in his first and second tenure; we don’t want SASA again in Mgbakwu community.”

Other community members echoed similar concerns, alleging that multiple security outfits—including SASA frequently conduct raids that disrupt daily life and create an atmosphere of tension.

Another resident of the area, Micheal Obidigwe, referenced a previous incident in 2025 where a woman was allegedly killed during a security operation, further fueling accusations of unchecked force.

“This is becoming too much. Every time they will be coming to carry our youths for nothing. What is our offence?

“Udogachi will come. SASA will come. SPACS will come. All the youths will be running and hiding every time.”

Addressing the angry youths, the Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Ben Nwankwo described the incident as sad.

He said, “This is a sad incident. The Governor is not happy with this development. He is a peaceful leader that does not support or wish his citizens anything like this.

“He has directed that the Police and DSS commence immediate investigation to unravel what transpired.”

Nwankwo urged residents of the area to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, assuring them that the government is committed to addressing the allegations.

On his part, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

He disclosed that representatives of the protesting youths would engage with government officials in a bid to resolve the matter.

The incident, which occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday, has ignited outrage among residents, particularly the youths who accuse enforcement agencies of repeated harassment and extrajudicial actions.

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