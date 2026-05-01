Workers’re true drivers of Lagos’ economic success, says Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated workers in Lagos State and across Nigeria on the occasion of the Workers’ Day, describing them as the true drivers of the state’s economic success.

In a message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dave Agboola, Obasa commended the resilience, dedication, and sacrifices of workers who continue to sustain the economy and uphold the values of hard work and productivity. He noted that the progress Lagos has recorded over the years would not have been possible without the steadfast commitment of its workforce.

The Speaker also praised President Bola Tinubu for his recent efforts to give Nigerian workers a new lease of life through salary increases and other welfare-driven policies. He described these measures as timely interventions that reflect the President’s commitment to improving the living standards of the nation’s workforce.

“As we mark Workers’ Day, I salute the men and women whose labour remains the backbone of our society. Your contributions are invaluable, and your sacrifices inspire us to continue building a Lagos that thrives on fairness, innovation, and opportunity for all,” the Speaker said.

Obasa further assured workers that the Lagos State House of Assembly remains committed to enacting laws and policies that protect their rights, enhance their welfare, and create an environment that fosters sustainable growth. He urged them to remain steadfast and hopeful, emphasizing that their efforts would continue to shape a brighter future for Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

For a better society

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