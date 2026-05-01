Women storm NASS, demand special seats

A large group of women on Wednesday gathered at the entrance of the National Assembly, calling on lawmakers to support a bill that seeks to create special seats for women in both state and national legislatures.

The protest drew participants from different women’s organisations and civil society groups across the country.

The demonstrators arrived early in the day. They carried placards with bold messages. Many of the signs demanded fairness, inclusion, and equal political representation.

Some read “Give Women a Voice” and “Reserved Seats Now.” The atmosphere was loud but peaceful, as the women chanted and urged lawmakers to act.

At the centre of their demand is a proposed bill currently before the Assembly.

The bill is designed to increase women’s participation in governance by creating additional seats reserved specifically for female candidates.

Supporters argued that the move will correct the long-standing gender imbalance in Nigeria’s political system.

Speaking during the protest, one of the organisers said the action was necessary.

According to her, women have continued to be underrepresented despite forming a large part of the population.

She stressed that the bill offers a practical solution to a problem that has persisted for years.

Another protester said Nigerian women are not asking for favours.

She explained that they are demanding equal opportunity to contribute to national development. She added that many qualified women are often sidelined during elections due to systemic barriers.

Security operatives were present at the scene. They monitored the gathering and ensured that the protest remained orderly. There were no reports of violence or disruption to activities around the Assembly complex.

Lawmakers are yet to issue an official response as of the time of filing this report.

However, sources within the Assembly say discussions on the bill are ongoing. The proposal has already sparked debate among politicians and stakeholders across the country.

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