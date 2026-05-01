Wike backs Aduda for Senate, slams “Rookie mistakes” in FCT representation

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has thrown his political weight behind Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda’s Senate bid, while cautioning traditional rulers against backing “inexperienced” candidates in future elections.

Speaking Thursday during a thank-you visit by the FCT Council of Chiefs, the newly turbaned “Hasken Abuja”, meaning Light of Abuja, Wike told the monarchs that securing their demands for additional senatorial seats and stronger representation hinges on electing a “ranking member” with real legislative clout.

Addressing the traditional institution, Wike openly criticized FCT’s current representation in the National Assembly. He said a “mistake” was made during the 2023 elections, stressing that the Senate operates on “eyeball to eyeball” negotiations where ranking and experience determine power.

According to Wike, legislative influence isn’t earned on day one, it’s built through tenure. Without a senior lawmaker at the table, he argued, FCT’s push for more seats and better deals will stall.

​”I will tell you where I stand because I mean well for you. I will support Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda.

“Aduda has been in the Senate; he was the Senate Minority Leader. If he goes back, he carries experience and he’s ranking. When he’s talking, his colleagues will listen to him,” Wike declared.

He maintained that the FCT’s political future depends on having a “strong voice” in the National Assembly to lobby for the expansion of senatorial seats.

​The Minister took a swipe at unnamed aspirants, specifically mentioning a Council Chairman who had not yet been sworn in but was already eyeing the Senate.

He said :”You cannot take somebody who has had experience in the National Assembly for over 14 years as somebody who has not completed a second term as Chairman… If you play politics on that kind of thing, it will consume you.”

​Wike reminded the monarchs that despite the FCT giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu less than six percent of the vote in 2023, the President has prioritized the territory’s infrastructure.

He cited upcoming projects in Orozo and Bwari, as well as the approval of tractors for all 17 Chiefdoms.

​”You made a mistake in 2023… but he still remembered that you are Nigerians. Now that you have expressed that you are backing him, what will happen? More things will come to you,” Wike said, urging the monarchs to reciprocate the President’s gestures as the 2027 elections approach.

​The Minister also addressed the recurring strikes in the FCT, warning incoming Council Chairmen to prioritize education.

He insisted that there is “no excuse whatsoever” for children to be out of school due to industrial actions, urging leaders to solve problems rather than “cry” about them.

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