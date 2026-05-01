Troops neutralised 201 terrorists, arrested 284, rescued 188 in April – DHQ

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) deployed to different parts of the country neutralised 201 terrorists across multiple engagements in the month of April, 2026.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this at a press briefing in Àbuja on activities across the North – East, North – West, North – Central, South – South and South – East saying that troops rescued 188 abducted civilians including women, children, the elderly, orphans, farmers, and worshippers and restored them to their families.

Also he said they arrested 284 key ring leaders, logisticians, and collaborators who had hitherto operated with impunity.

According to him the outcomes are not abstract achievements, saying” behind every rescued victim are a family made whole, and behind every destroyed enclave are a community reclaimed.”

Also, across every geopolitical zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, troops of the AFN executed precision kinetic strikes against insurgent and criminal formations, dismantled terrorist enclaves and logistical networks, and rescued scores of abducted civilians, restoring safety to communities that had endured the menace of terrorism, kidnapping, and armed violence.

He said troops of joint task force North East Operation Hadin Kai continued with unrelenting kinetic campaign against Boko Haram (BH), the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Jamā’at Ahlis Sunnah Liddda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) elements across Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states, significantly curtailing terrorists’ freedom of movement through coordinated ambushes, fighting patrols, and both air and artillery fire.

He said: “During the month, troops neutralized 136terrorists fighters, arrested 114 suspects, rescued 18 kidnapped victims, and facilitated the surrender of 9 insurgents and their families.

“Significantly, on 1 April 2026, eight terrorists were neutralised in a coordinated ambush at the Gadangari axis, Bama LGA of Borno State, with no casualties recorded on the troops’ side. Clearance operations at the Dajin Madam and Kumbodoro Forests dismantled multiple terrorist camps and led to the capture of a deputy ring leader and his wife.

“On 22 April 2026, nine captives including women and children who had escaped from terrorist captivity in the Mandara Mountains were rescued by troops, who subsequently repelled a determined enemy counterattack launched to recapture them.”

Speaking on Operation FANSAN YAMMA in the North west, he said troops delivered devastating and precise strikes against terrorist elements across Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states throughout the period, systematically dismantling criminal networks and protecting communities from violent attacks.

“During the month, troops neutralized 20 terrorists’ fighters, arrested 32 suspects, rescued 70 kidnapped victims, and facilitated the surrender of one insurgent,” he said.

Speaking further, he said troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the Niger Delta intensified security operations across the South-South region, dismantling criminal networks, protecting communities, and rescuing abducted civilians with decisive force.

“During the month, troops arrested 17 suspects, destroyed 2 illegal refining sites, and recovered 101,443 litres of petroleum products such as crude oil, Automotive Gas Oil(AGO), Dual Purpose Kerosene(DPK), and Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) combined, “ he said.

Onoja said the military sustained civil – military cooperation initiatives during the period, including peace meetings, community engagements, and support for farming activities in conflict – prone areas. The initiatives are aimed at fostering trust, facilitating resettlement, and promoting long-term stability.