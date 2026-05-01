Supreme Court Verdict: Laja Adeoye sues for peace, calls for a united PDP as BOT assumes full control

In a timely call for reconciliation, Prince Laja Adeoye, the leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful for Lagos State in 2027, has urged all party members across the country, especially in Lagos, to bury the hatchet and rally behind the newly empowered Board of Trustees (BOT).

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, Adeoye described the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment of April 30, 2026, as a divine opportunity for the PDP to reset, heal, and reclaim its pride of place as Nigeria’s foremost opposition party.

In a split 3–2 decision, the apex court nullified the controversial Ibadan National Convention of November 15–16, 2025, which produced the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee.

In a separate unanimous ruling, the court upheld the suspension of former National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and other key officials, rendering all actions taken by them after their suspension null and void ab initio.

With both parallel structures now legally extinguished, the mainstream Board of Trustees, led by the respected Chairman, Chief Adolphus Wabara, and Secretary, Senator Babangida Aliyu, has constitutionally stepped in to prevent any leadership vacuum.

The BOT has already directed party staff to resume duties at the national secretariat in Wadata Plaza and announced plans to convene an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to constitute a neutral interim leadership for genuine reconciliation.

Prince Adeoye, who has been a consistent voice for party unity in Lagos, welcomed the judgment as a “wise and statesmanlike intervention” that should bind rather than break the PDP.

“The Supreme Court has given our great party a fresh start,” he declared. “At this critical moment, every peace-loving and progress-driven member must resist any temptation to prolong division.

The fragile peace that has returned must be nurtured, not jeopardised. There are no victors and no vanquished, only one PDP ready to fight and win in 2027.”

He specially commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Chief Olabode George, and other leaders who stood firm in the legal battle, describing their doggedness as a demonstration of unwavering commitment to the rule of law and party constitution.

“At this point, all aggrieved members, irrespective of which side of the divide they once belonged, must submit themselves to the authority of the mainstream BOT.

We cannot afford any action that will shut the party out of the forthcoming general elections or deny our aspirants the opportunity to meet INEC nomination deadlines,” Adeoye stressed.

The Lagos PDP Governorship hopeful further charged all party leaders in the South-West and particularly in Lagos State to immediately begin aggressive outreach to aggrieved members.

“Let us reach across the aisle, heal old wounds, and bring everyone back into the fold.

Lagos PDP must lead the charge for a truly united, formidable, and winning party in 2027.

The people of Lagos are watching and yearning for a credible alternative. This is our moment to rise above personal interests and put the party and the people first.”

Prince Adeoye concluded by reaffirming his unwavering loyalty to the PDP and his readiness to work with the BOT-led process for the total rebirth of the party in Lagos and across Nigeria.

“The PDP is one. The PDP is alive. And under the guidance of the Board of Trustees, we shall return stronger, more united, and ready to deliver the good governance that Nigerians deserve.”

For a better society

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