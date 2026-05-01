May 1, 2026
Trending now

Senatorial seat: Borno Deputy Speaker steps down for Ndume

A privilege and responsibility” — Itua reacts as Sun names him Group…

Supreme Court Verdict: Laja Adeoye sues for peace, calls for a united…

Resignation, realignment, legacy & leverage: Dissecting the unconfirmed rumors of governor Uzodimma’s…

Eterna Plc reports strong Q1 2026 performance, sustains growth momentum

Troops neutralised 201 terrorists, arrested 284, rescued 188 in April – DHQ

NUJ NEC meeting ends in Abuja with sweeping resolutions

Nigeria has become a high destination for investment, Tinubu tells civil society…

Ogboinbiri crisis: Gov. Diri sacks paramount ruler, chiefs

Correspondents Chapel, FCT NUJ, Hosts Public Health Awareness Conference

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Senatorial seat: Borno Deputy Speaker steps down for Ndume

by Peter Anayo049

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira, has stepped down from the race for the Borno South senatorial District and decided to support the incumbent, Senator Ali Ndume.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held at the NUJ press centre on Thursday, Engr Askira said, “After wide consultations and deep reflection, and particularly following my recent meeting with the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, I have taken the decision to formally withdraw from the race in the best interest of our great party, the Southern Borno Zone, and Borno State at large.”

Engr Askira has been a member of the Borno Assembly representing Askira since 2007 and Deputy Speaker of the House since 2023.
.
The Deputy Speaker said, “In that spirit, I wholeheartedly endorse and pledge my total support for Senator Muhammadu Ali Ndume to continue representing Southern Borno in the Senate.”

The lawmaker urged all his supporters across the nine local government areas of the zone to accept his decision in good faith, close ranks and extend their unflinching support for Senator Ndume.

He appealed to his supporters to work together to ensure victory for the APC in all elections in 2027.

 

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Osun LG chairman presents N3.9B budget for 2026, lauds Tinubu over autonomy

Peter Anayo

APC fixes May 15 for presidential primaries and releases timetable for 2027 general elections activities

Peter Anayo

Chief Odii congratulates newly elected PDP NWC

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomiptv satın alMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetkatlazirvebetCasibom GirişpusulabetMarsbahis GirişCasibom GirişJojobetholiganbeteditörbetHoliganbet Giriş