Senatorial seat: Borno Deputy Speaker steps down for Ndume

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira, has stepped down from the race for the Borno South senatorial District and decided to support the incumbent, Senator Ali Ndume.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held at the NUJ press centre on Thursday, Engr Askira said, “After wide consultations and deep reflection, and particularly following my recent meeting with the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, I have taken the decision to formally withdraw from the race in the best interest of our great party, the Southern Borno Zone, and Borno State at large.”

Engr Askira has been a member of the Borno Assembly representing Askira since 2007 and Deputy Speaker of the House since 2023.

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The Deputy Speaker said, “In that spirit, I wholeheartedly endorse and pledge my total support for Senator Muhammadu Ali Ndume to continue representing Southern Borno in the Senate.”

The lawmaker urged all his supporters across the nine local government areas of the zone to accept his decision in good faith, close ranks and extend their unflinching support for Senator Ndume.

He appealed to his supporters to work together to ensure victory for the APC in all elections in 2027.

For a better society

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