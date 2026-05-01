Ogboinbiri crisis: Gov. Diri sacks paramount ruler, chiefs

.Sets Up Interim Governing Committee

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the immediate removal of the paramount ruler of Ogboinbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Chief Okosughe Benson Eseimokumo, following the intractable conflict in the community.

Governor Diri, who wielded the axe on Thursday during the April 2026 Praise Night at the King of Glory Chapel in Government House, Yenagoa, also directed the immediate dissolution of the Ogboinbiri council of chiefs, community development committee and the youth body.

The development followed Tuesday’s violent dispute that led to the loss of life and arson attacks, prompting the state government to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the community.

The Bayelsa governor equally directed his deputy, Dr. Peter Akpe, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule, to constitute an interim committee to oversee the affairs of Ogboinbiri pending the restoration of peace and security.

The state’s helmsman charged the Commissioner of Police to ensure that all culprits directly involved in the incident be apprehended and brought to justice.

Diri explained that the state government was yet to accord Chief Eseimokumo full recognition as paramount ruler pending the resolution of the protracted conflicts in Ogboinbiri.

His words: “Security is everyone’s business. The state has been peaceful except for the unfortunate recent incident of killing and arson in Ogboinbiri community.

“I have been very patient with Ogboinbiri community. Violent disputes had been on for about two to three years now.

“I had set up different committees to resolve the lingering conflict there to no avail. I even directed my deputy to intervene. I invited the traditional ruler and the youths to my office in Yenagoa and, yet, recently there was killing and burning of houses.

“The Commissioner of Police and all security agencies are hereby directed to ensure that all those directly involved in that dastardly act are arrested and the law must take its full course. To that extent, all youth-related bodies in Ogboinbiri are from this day dissolved. The CDC from this day stands dissolved.

“The paramount ruler of Ogboinbiri is hereby sacked as he was yet to be recognised by the state government. I was waiting for peace to be restored for us to recognise him but, unfortunately, l am very sure he cannot hold that community together. We must say no to the evil acts in Ogboinbiri.”

Diri expressed concern over violent clashes in oil producing communities arising from sharing of proceeds from oil companies operating in their areas, noting that the proceeds, which he called peanuts, could not be compared to what oil firms benefit from such communities.

“We cannot afford to kill ourselves for pecuniary gains or for whatever reasons. Ogboinbiri is an oil producing community and l keep telling them that what they are receiving are peanuts compared to what the oil companies get from Ogboinbiri.”

Giving an update on the state’s 60-megawatt gas turbine project, the governor explained that the technical experts were almost done at the power plant and urged people of the state to be more patient as his administration had committed much effort and resources to ensure that the state enjoyed stable power supply.

Delivering a sermon titled: “When Unbelievers Praise God,” Pastor Adolphus Forcados emphasised the significance of praise and worship to attract God’s intervention in difficult situations.

Pastor Forcados described God as Supreme and the God of all creation that does not discriminate as exemplified by the sun that shines for the benefit of all regardless of their beliefs.

Referencing Acts 16:16-40, he reminded the congregation about the story of Paul and Silas in the Bible, who were jailed for promoting Christianity.

He said both of them while imprisoned sang hymns praising God instead of complaining and at midnight an earthquake occurred that opened the prison doors thus setting them free from captivity.

“Praise attracts a force from God to liberate you from bondage and captivity,” the preacher said.