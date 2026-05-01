NUJ NEC meeting ends in Abuja with sweeping resolutions

By Patrick Wemambu

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) National Executive Council (NEC) plenary meeting, which convened in Abuja on Thursday, has ended with sweeping resolutions.

In a Communiqué drafted by Dr Abu Nmodu, Ngozi Mbah, and Dr. John Angese, respectively, but issued by Achike Chude, NUJ National Secretary, the NEC presided over by the National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, deliberated on matters affecting the union and the nation. It also proposed recommendations on the way forward.

Reflecting on the issue of Vote of Confidence in the National Leadership, the NEC commended the National President for significant strides in members’ welfare, training programmes and innovations in repositioning the NUJ. The NEC particularly noted the successful hosting of the NEC meeting without external support and unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the Comrade Alhassan Yahya-led administration.

As regards the State of Government-Owned Media in the country and the condition of journalists’ welfare nationwide, the meeting expressed gravest concerns on the matter, appealing to the Federal Government to make adequate budgetary provisions for the upgrade of government-owned media outfits. It was observed that these institutions urgently require attention to improve infrastructure and working conditions of the practitioners therein.

X-raying the challenge of insecurity across Nigeria, NEC urged the Federal Government to take decisive steps to tackle the hydra-headed monster plaguing the nooks and crannies of the country. Council further noted that increasing attacks and killings demand a review of security strategies and appealed that issues of insecurity should not be politicized.

Mulling over the 2027 General Elections, the august body invited politicians to play by the rules and refrain from acts capable of undermining Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy. Journalists were equally charged to maintain professionalism in reporting all activities leading to the 2027 general elections. The NEC also noted that some Journalists were incarcerated and died in the course of fighting for the nation’s nascent democracy. Therefore, members of the fourth estate of the realm were implored to continue to promote democratic values .

Issuing kudos to some State Governments, the NEC appreciated the Governors of Bauchi and Gombe States, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, for supporting families of NUJ members who died in auto crashes recently. Their Excellencies were similarly thanked for offering employment to beneficiaries of the deceased.

Still expressing its gratitude, NEC lauded Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for the state’s planned first international flight and for extending an invitation to the State Chairman of NUJ to witness the historic event.

In a similar vein, the meeting commended Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, for approving an increase in Weigh-in Allowance for members (of the union) and urged other State Councils to liaise with RATTAWU to engage their governments for similar implementation.

For rewarding over 100 retired journalists in Bayelsa State with cash gifts – a gesture described as unprecedented – TANTITA SECURITY LIMITED was lauded. Council also acknowledged Mr. Ovieteme George for facilitating the event.

Considering Disciplinary Matters, NEC approved the reinstatement of the Delta State Council Secretary, Mr. Victor Soroku, after adopting the report of the Zonal Secretary fact-finding team. This followed a petition earlier submitted on the matter.

Moreover, NEC approved the suspension of seven members of the Ogun State Council for instituting legal action against the Union without exhausting internal dispute resolution mechanisms. This was viewed as a breach of Article 7 (5d) of the NUJ Constitution.

The suspended members are: Wole Shokunbi, Folake Ade-Adeniji, Razak Ayinla, Modupe Salabiu, Joke Adeleye, Kunle Ibukunle, Seun Odunlami, and Sekinat Salam-Opebiyi.

On the issue of conduct of a bye-election for the Office of Secretary, Kano State Council, NEC approved the poll to ensure the progress of the Council, following the refusal of the incumbent Secretary to allow amicable resolution of the lingering crisis plaguing the chapter.

Weighing in on the vexed issue of Security Agencies and Press Freedom in Nigeria, NEC passed a vote of confidence in the Director-General of the Department of State Services for improved relations with the media. It noted a decline in intimidation, harassment, and arbitrary arrest of journalists. Council further called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to emulate the DSS, recognizing that both the media and security agencies work for national interest.

Revalidation of Membership was next on the agenda. NEC resolved that no State Council has the authority to conduct membership revalidation without recourse to the National Secretariat. Council then declared that such exercises during an election year contravene an existing NUJ resolution and directed the Delta State Council to reverse its ongoing validation action.

Addressing the topic of Health Insurance Schemes, NEC approved plans to launch a Health Insurance Premium for Nigerian journalists and their families. Council applauded states that have already initiated similar schemes for their members.

Cogitating on the Audit of Accounts, All State Councils and Zones were directed by NEC to urgently conduct financial audits covering 2022 to 2026 and forward the reports, with accompanying fees, to the Registrar of Trade Unions.

On Committee Approvals, NEC approved the constitution of three committees: (a) Media Icon Committee – Chaired by Gbenga Onayiga. (b.) Welfare Committee – Chaired by the NUJ President, Comrade Alhassan Yahya. (c.) Annual Strategic Planning Committee – Chaired by Zare Baba.

Pondering on the topic of Power Supply in Nigeria, NEC decried the epileptic power supply nationwide and called on the Federal Government to urgently address the situation.

Lastly, just as it reaffirmed that no State Council or Chapel has the power to suspend any member, without recourse to NEC – on the issue of suspension – the meeting urged Road Safety Councils to engage professional drivers for union vehicles to mitigate avoidable road accidents.