Nigeria has become a high destination for investment, Tinubu tells civil society group

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has affirmed that Nigeria has become a very high destination for investment, despite the many challenges confronting the nation.

President Tinubu also stated that the economy has picked up and attracted unprecedented investment of billions of dollars in the hydrocarbons sector.

President Tinubu spoke on Thursday at the State House during a meeting with the delegation of the Civil Society Organisation on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI).

Vice President Kashim Shettima attended the meeting.

“I have just received the good news that our gas investment has crossed the most difficult river and is moving very effectively,” he said, in reference to the milestone achieved by the NNPC in completing the River Niger crossing of the OB3 Gas Pipeline.

The pipeline, laid 2km beneath the riverbed by using advanced HDD technology, unlocks a transport capacity of 2 billion scf/day—strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, power generation, and industrial growth.

He commended the Civil Society Group for the calibre of individuals involved in its programmes.

“Thank you for instigating high-level intellectuality and inquisitiveness in governance. We have survived the edge of bankruptcy; we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“We have an audacious project- the Sokoto- Badagry highway. Along that corridor, there are over 75 dams that can be used for irrigation and technology, and power generation that will serve the majority of Nigerians to improve the quality of life,” he said.

The President also emphasised that efforts to improve the security situation in the country were progressing, adding that the issue of state police was receiving attention as “it’s not a situation that you can rectify with a snap of the finger. We shall overcome.”

The Director General, Civil Society Organisation on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI), Kunle Yusuff, informed the President that the organisation is a United Nations (UN) accredited non-profit establishment that coordinates various registered Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs), to aid Socio- Economic Development, Community Enhancement, and Humanitarianism.

He appreciated the bold, transformative reforms of President Tinubu’s administration. He pledged the organisation’s commitment to complement government efforts to ensure that citizens appreciate government developmental efforts.

“Mr President, to describe you as the architect of Nigeria’s new financial infrastructure is neither hyperbolic nor gainsaying. The revenue outcomes have witnessed an exponential growth exceeding 300%.”

The Director General stated that Nigeria was getting good marks in the implementation of the SDGs Global Agenda 2030, especially with the appointment of seasoned principals to drive this process.

On the administration’s policy on local government autonomy, Yusuff said the President’s position demonstrates the political will to address structural bottlenecks that have prevented governance from reaching the grassroots.

Mr Yusuff also commended the government’s successes, especially on infrastructure development, NELFUND and Social Investment Programmes, calling, however, for the expansion of the list of beneficiaries.