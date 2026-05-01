May Day: Workers as strength of the nation

Every year on May 1, Nigerian workers join their counterparts across the world to mark Workers’ Day—a moment not only for celebration, but also for sober reflection.

It is a day that embodies the dignity of labour, the resilience of the workforce, and the enduring hope for a more just and equitable society.

However, in Nigeria today, we observe that hope persists, even in the face of mounting insecurity, economic pressures and structural challenges that continue to test the limits of workers’ endurance.

The Nigerian worker in our view remains the backbone of the nation’s economy. From civil servants to artisans, teachers to healthcare professionals, and entrepreneurs to factory hands, their daily contributions sustain the machinery of the state.

Yet, despite their indispensable role, many workers grapple with realities that fall far short of the promise of decent work. Inflation continues to erode purchasing power, wages often lag behind the rising cost of living, and job security remains uncertain in both the public and private sectors of the economy.

Perhaps the most pressing challenge confronting Nigerian workers today is the widening gap between earned income and living expenses. The persistent rise in the cost of food, transportation, housing, education and healthcare has made survival itself a struggle for many households.

While the last adjustments in the national minimum wage were expected to offer some positive relief, implementation gaps and uneven compliance across states and sectors have dampened their intended impact.

Truly, for many workers, the question is no longer about improving their quality of life, but simply how to make ends meet.

Beyond economic hardship, the issue of unemployment and underemployment casts a long shadow. Millions of young Nigerians enter the labour market each year, only to find limited opportunities. This has led to a growing informal sector, where workers often lack social protection, job security, and fair wages. The absence of robust labour protections in this segment leaves many vulnerable to exploitation, further deepening inequality and social frustration.

Another critical concern is the state of workplace conditions. Inadequate infrastructure, poor safety standards, and limited access to training and professional development continue to hinder productivity and job satisfaction. For workers in essential sectors such as healthcare and education, these challenges are particularly acute.

Strikes and industrial actions have become recurring features, reflecting a system under strain and a workforce demanding to be heard.

Yet, amid these growing challenges, there is reason for cautious optimism. Nigerian workers have consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability.

The rise of the digital economy, for instance, has opened new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship, particularly among the youth. Remote work, freelancing, and technology-driven innovation are gradually reshaping the labour landscape, offering glimpses of a more dynamic and inclusive future.

However, hope alone is not enough. It must be matched with deliberate action by government, employers, and labour unions. The expectations of Nigerian workers are clear and legitimate.

First, there is an urgent need for policies that prioritize job creation and economic stability. Investments in infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, and technology to stimulate growth and generate employment opportunities at scale.

Second, wage reforms must go beyond periodic adjustments of the minimum wage. There should be mechanisms to ensure timely implementation and regular reviews that reflect economic realities. Workers deserve wages that not only sustain them but also allow for a decent standard of living.

Third, we demand the strengthening of labour laws and enforcement is crucial. Protecting workers’ rights, especially in the informal sector, should be a national priority. Social safety nets, including health insurance, pensions, and unemployment benefits, must be expanded to cover more Nigerians, ensuring that no worker is left behind.

Education and skills development also hold the key to unlocking the potential of the workforce. Aligning educational curricula with industry needs, promoting vocational training, and encouraging innovation will equip workers with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly changing global economy.

Finally, there must be a renewed commitment to dialogue and collaboration. Government, employers, and labour unions must engage in constructive conversations aimed at resolving disputes and fostering mutual trust. Industrial harmony is not just desirable—it is essential for national development.

As Nigeria marks another Workers’ Day, it is important to recognize that the strength of any nation lies in the well-being of its workforce. Celebrating workers should go beyond symbolic gestures; it should translate into tangible improvements in their lives. The challenges are significant, but they are not insurmountable.

In the end, Workers’ Day should serve as both a reminder and a call to action—a reminder of the sacrifices and contributions of Nigerian workers to national development, and a call to build a society where hard work is fairly rewarded, dignity is upheld, and hope is not a distant dream but a lived reality. More importantly, the government must strive harder to protect lives and property of citizens for them to pursue their legitimate businesses without fear of being molested or killed nationwide.

For a better society

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