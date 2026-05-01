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Politics

Laja Adeoye continues consultations with key leaders of Mainstream PDP in Lagos

by Peter Anayo044

 

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

Laja Adeoye, the PDP gubernatorial candidate for Lagos state alongside with his team members, met with key leaders of the mainstream PDP in Lagos.

The team met with the PDP Board of Trustees Members led by Mrs. Onikepo Oshodi, former National Women Leader, Mrs. Aduke Maina, State Chairman, Dr. Amos Fawole, Chief Rafiu Ogunbambi (the Odofin of Lagos), State EXCO members, LGA Chairmen, and other prominent party leaders.

The meeting took place at the office of Chief Olabode George on Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to Prince Adeoye, ” I am pleased to announce that they have fully embraced our BETTER LAGOS AGENDA 2027, codenamed Atunto Eko 1.0.

Together, we will re-engineer a better, prosperous, and more inclusive Lagos for all.”

He urged all PDP members, and supporters to stand by any directives given by othe Leaders going forward, and insisted that they will be on the ballot for 2027 election, without doubt.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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