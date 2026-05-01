Lagos 2027: Hamzat consensus’ candidacy gets boost as Ambode, Jandor withdraw from guber race

Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ln a statement signed by him, Ambode described Hamzat’s emergence as a reflection of his loyalty, dedication and longstanding commitment to the ideals of the ruling party.

He noted that the candidate’s consultations with party leaders and members underscored his reputation as a “true party man” devoted to unity and progress.

According to the former governor, Hamzat’s over two decades of service within the APC had earned him the trust and confidence of party stakeholders, expressing optimism that Lagos State would benefit from his experience and governance capacity.

Ambode also reaffirmed his support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, stating that the prosperity of Lagos State and Nigeria is closely tied to the continued leadership of the President.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu’s vision for the country would deliver sustained growth and development, adding that members of the APC in Lagos are prepared to mobilise support for decisive victories in upcoming elections.

The former governor who was nursing an ambition to contest the governorship seat to run for a second term urged party members to work towards delivering substantial votes for the President while ensuring the return of APC candidates to the National Assembly.

Ambode expressed optimism about the future of Lagos State and Nigeria, saying the best days of both remain ahead.

The text reads, “I join my fellow members of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate my brother and friend. Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the Consensus Governorship Candidate of our great party, the APC

“Your deliberate and purposeful consultations with the Party hierarchy and all members of the Party have demonstrated you are a true Party man committed to the Party’s ideals and values of Unity and Progress. Your adoption as our Party’s consensus candidate is a reflection of your loyalty, hard work, and dedication to the party for over two decades. I am sure that our State will benefit immensely from your wealth of experience and skills in governance.

“As I congratulate Dr. Hamzat on his adoption, I restate my unshakeable commitment to support the re-election of our Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. GCFR. I strongly believe that the greater prosperity of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is firmly tied to the continued governance of Mr. President. I am confident that Mr. President’s vision and aspirations for our nation will yield bountiful returns and put us on the path of growth and prosperity.

“We are ready to roll up our sleeves and work to deliver landslide victories for our Party at both the State and Federal levels as the process unfolds. As Lagos APC. our mission should be to deliver at least 3 million votes for Mr. President and support other States in Southwest to deliver great results. We must return all our Party-nominated Senators and Representatives to the National Assembly.”

Similarly, barely twenty hours after obtaining nomination form and expression of interest form for Lagos State governorship race on the platform of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdul-Lazeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR )has withdrawn from the race.

Announcing his withdrawal from the race at his campaign Secretariat on Adeniyi Jones Street, Ikeja, on Thursday, Adediran said the decision to withdraw from the race is informed by the respect he has for the collective decision of the leadership of the party that decided that Dr. Obafemi Abdulkadir Hamzat should be presented as the consensus candidate of the party.

“However, leadership also demands the capacity to make difficult but necessary decisions that prioritize collective interest above personal ambition.

“Following the endorsement of Dr. Kadiri Hamzat by our Leader, the President of Nigeria, and Leaders of our party in Lagos, and in recognition of the prevailing realities within the political landscape of our great party, I have decided to withdraw from the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial race,” Jandor said.

He added that the decision he took is not borne out of weakness or a lack of capacity, but out of strength, discipline, and a deep respect for party cohesion and unity.

Adediran said he remained a loyal and committed member of the party and has an unalloyed loyalty for the president of Nigeria, “let me be unequivocal: I remain a loyal and committed member of the APC. I also reaffirm my unalloyed loyalty and respect for the President and national leader of our party, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. His leadership remains central to the stability and progress of our party and the nation at large.

“In line with this, I hereby fully align myself with the position and direction of Mr. President regarding the Lagos State gubernatorial process. Party supremacy and strategic alignment are critical to sustaining the gains we have collectively built over the years.”

Jandor also expressed his gratitude to members of his group, the Lagos4Lagos Movement, “I extend my profound gratitude. This movement has never been about one individual; it has always been about a cause, equity, inclusion, and a better Lagos for all.

“That cause remains alive, and it must now find expression in our collective support for the party’s chosen direction.”

He therefore urged all his supporters, leaders, and stakeholders in his group to remain calm, focused, and committed. “This is a moment to consolidate, not to divide; to build, not to fracture.

“Politics is a continuum. Today’s decision is part of a larger journey of service, and I remain fully committed to contributing meaningfully to the growth of our party and the development of Lagos State.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2